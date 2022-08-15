Frank Lampard rates Everton survival as “up there with winning the Champions League”

Frank Lampard cherishes Everton achievement.

Jamie Carragher has revealed that Frank Lampard rates the achievement of avoiding relegation with Everton as “up there with winning the Champions League.”

Lampard took over as Toffees boss in January of this year and while the team continued to struggle through the spring, they eventually finished four points ahead of the dreaded drop zone.

Jamie Carragher on Everton survival.

Their survival was sealed on a joyous night at Goodison Park in May, when they came from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2, although the celebrations were marred by a pitch invasion that saw Palace boss Patrick Vieira goaded into aiming a kick towards a home supporter.

Lampard, in particular, cut a hugely-relieved figure on the night in question, and Carragher has revealed just how much the feat meant to his former England colleague, in an interview with Merseyside publication YM Liverpool.

“I was delighted they stayed up last season, I really was,” Carragher says of the club he supported as a boy. “I know there’s been a lot made of fans coming on the pitch, and we don’t want to see that, but I do think it was a special moment. I spoke to Frank and he told me it was one of the best moments of his career – right up there with winning the Champions League.”

Frank Lampard’s successes.

Lampard became a Champions League winner in 2012, when he captained Chelsea on the night they defeated Bayern Munich in a penalty shootout, on the German side’s home patch.

When you add this to the three Premier League titles the midfielder won with the Blues, as well as the four FA Cups, two League Cups and the 2013 Europa League, it means that his managerial career had a lot to live up to.

So far, it hasn’t exactly gone to plan, as he lost the 2019 Championship play-off final with Derby County, before being sacked after just 18 months in charge of his beloved Chelsea.

He has so far won just eight games out of 23 at Everton and Carragher is predicting another couple of years of struggle for the Goodison Park outfit, as they move towards the planned 2024 opening of their new stadium.

Struggles to continue for Frank Lampard.

“Unfortunately for Evertonians, they haven’t had much to cheer about in recent years in terms of going to Wembley or winning a trophy, so that [the win over Palace] will be a night they all remember.

“But I think it will be another tough season for Everton. If Frank gets them into the top half of the table, he’ll have done really well. They just need to get to the new stadium – I’m not saying they should write off the next couple of seasons but make sure you don’t get relegated, try and have a cup run, and try to get to this stadium in the Premier League.”

Everton have already begun the season with two defeats from their opening two matches, having lost 1-0 at home to Chelsea before going down 2-1 to Aston Villa at the weekend.

