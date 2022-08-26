Frank Lampard’s Dele Alli frustrations laid bare as midfielder completes loan move

Frank Lampard frustrated with Dele Alli.

Frank Lampard has been discussing Dele Alli’s loan move to Besiktas, and judging by the Everton manager’s demeanour, he’s not going to miss the midfielder a whole lot.

Alli’s season-long loan to the Turkish club was confirmed on Thursday and comes just seven months after the England international made the permanent switch from Tottenham Hotspur to Merseyside.

Dele Alli’s training issues.

After falling out of favour at Spurs, that move was supposed to give Alli a new lease of life, but things haven’t gone according to plan at Goodison Park.

According to The Athletic, it didn’t take long for Lampard to become exasperated with Alli’s attitude to training, while Everton were embroiled in a relegation dogfight.

“It was felt internally that even youngsters from the under-23 squad were making a more compelling case for inclusion during training sessions last season,” states the publication. “For Lampard, who operates according to a train-as-you-play basis, it was a red flag.”

The 26-year-old is also described as behaving “odd and occasionally detached” around the club, while there were concerns over his influence on players such as Anthony Gordon, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies.

Fall from grace.

The fall from grace for Alli seems since he scored for England in the 2018 World Cup quarter-final victory over Sweden seems a remarkable one.

He started four times in Russia on England’s run to the semi-final, but looking at how his career has gone since, it’s easy to look at that summer as the peak of his career.

While many former Premier League stars go on to ply their trade in the Turkish Super Lig, it’s rare to see someone of Dele’s age and potential make the move at this point in his career.

One of only five players to have won the PFA Young Player of the Year on two occasions, his current status seems a millions miles away from where he was when he took home those awards in 2016 and 2017.

Frank Lampard speaks out on Dele Alli.

Speaking at his Friday press conference Lampard publicly gave his approval for the loan move, but he did leave the door open for Alli to have another crack at impressing at Everton, once he returns.

“I think it’s the right thing,” said the ex-Chelsea boss. “I think it hasn’t worked out for Dele here for different reasons and he can go there now an hopefully play games, have success, help him personally and help us. We’ll review it through the year and also at the end of the season.”

Besiktas are currently third in the Super Lig, having won two and drawn one of their opening three games. The 16-time Turkish champions won’t be playing European football this season, after finishing sixth in the league last time out.

