Wolves confirm loan signing of highly-rated Barcelona star Francisco Trincao

He will join the large Portuguese contingent at Molineux.

Wolves have confirmed the singing of Francisco Trincao from Barcelona on a season-long loan deal.

Francisco Trincao joined Barcelona from Portuguese Primeira Liga side S.C. Braga in January 2020 for a fee of €31 million. He made 42 appearances in all competitions throughout 2020/21, scoring three goals.

“A really exciting player”.

The signing of the Portugal international will be seen as something of a coup for Wolves, who will be under the management of Bruno Lage during the upcoming campaign. The Portuguese influence continues to run through the Wolves squad and Trincao will link up with compatriots such as Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto and Nelson Semedo.

Speaking about the signing of Francisco Trincao, Wolves Technical Director Scott Sellars said: “He’s a really exciting player. It’s an area we’d like more competition, in terms of wide players. I think the fans are going to enjoy watching him play, he drives with the ball well and has good creativity.

“We’ve watched him a lot, especially over the last couple of months, so he’s been on our radar for quite a while. He’s got loads of quality – signing for Barcelona from Braga shows what potential he’s got. He’s 21 and has played quite a lot of games in La Liga, so we think he’s ready for the Premier League.”

International honours.

Francisco Trincao has some experience of playing at Molineux, appearing as a second half substitute for Braga against Wolves in a September 2019 Europa League meeting.

Trincao has six international caps for Portugal, the first of which came in a 4-1 victory over Croatia in September 2020, when he replaced Bernardo Silva in the 78th minute.

Wolves under new management.

Bruno Lage takes over a Wolves side that finished 13th in the Premier League in 2020/21 under Nuno Espirito Santo, who has since taken the managerial role at Tottenham Hotspur.

Santo took Wolves to the Premier League through winning the EFL Championship in 2017/2018, before guiding the club to consecutive seventh place top flight finishes. They also reached the Europa League quarter-final in 2019/2020, where they lost to eventual winners Sevilla.

