France v Netherlands: TV info for clash between Ireland’s Euro 2024 group rivals

How to watch France v Netherlands in Ireland.

France and Netherlands will kick off Euro 2024 qualifying Group B this week, with the game sure to attract a large TV audience in Ireland.

At the same time that Gibraltar host Greece in the other group opener, the two favourites will go head-to-head at the Stade de France with three crucial points on the line.

Ireland are the remaining country in the five-team group and Stephen Kenny is sure to use his night off as a chance to weigh up Monday’s opponents France, as well as the Netherlands, who visit Dublin in September.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching France v Netherlands on TV in Ireland.

When does France v Netherlands take place?

France host Netherlands in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday March 24th, with kick-off pencilled in for 7.45pm Irish time.

Didier Deschamps a nommé Kylian Mbappé comme nouveau 𝒄𝒂𝒑𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒆 𝒅𝒆𝒔 𝑩𝒍𝒆𝒖𝒔 ! ©️ Antoine Griezmann est le vice-capitaine 🇫🇷 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/vWzh4nQaTe — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) March 21, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Virgin Media 2, with coverage on the channel getting underway at 7pm.

It will also be broadcast on Premier Sports 1, which is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack that also contains BT Sport channels.

Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months. For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Month Membership.

What is at stake?

With two automatic qualifying places available from the group, it’s seen as a given by many that both France and Netherlands will be making the trip to Germany for Euro 2024 next summer.

However, any early slip-ups will present Ireland, Greece and Gibraltar with opportunities to take advantage, should any of them get off to a strong start.

From an Irish supporters’ point of view, it’s hard to know at this stage what the best result would be.

Defeat for France could see them arrive in Dublin as a wounded animal ahead of Monday night’s game, while a win would only give extra confidence to a nation that was merely a penalty shootout away from winning back-to-back World Cups just three months ago.

Form guide.

As mentioned, France come into the group as World Cup runners-up, after losing to Argentina on penalties in the final in Qatar.

They have lost long-serving players Hugo Lloris and Raphael Varane to international retirement, but in the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, they have enough quality to strike fear into the Dutch defence.

The Netherlands were also knocked out of the World Cup on penalties to Argentina, with their elimination coming in a fiery quarter-final against the Lionel Messi-inspired side.

Ronald Koeman has since replaced Louis van Gaal in the dugout and the Oranje will hope to build on what was generally a strong overall performance in Qatar.

