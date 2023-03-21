Tensions in France camp ahead of Ireland game.

Tensions are reportedly high in the France camp, ahead of their first Euro 2024 qualifier against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Monday.

The disharmony is rooted in the decision by manager Didier Deschamps to name Kylian Mbappe as national team captain, with Le Figaro now reporting that this has left Antoine Griezmann “upset and hurt”.

With 117 caps and 42 goals for France to his name, Griezmann saw himself as a potential successor to Hugo Lloris, after the goalkeeper announced his international retirement back in January.

Of the squad named for the double-header against the Netherlands and Ireland, the 32-year-old is second only to Olivier Giroud in terms of caps, and the Atletico Madrid man is fifth in the all-time list for Les Bleus.

Griezmann starred at the 2022 World Cup in a role further back from his traditional forward position, and has been praised for his team ethic and leadership in recent times.

Kylian Mbappe.

However, the future of French football is very much centred around the 24-year-old Mbappe, and Deschamps clearly feels that the PSG man has shown enough in his six-year international career to be handed the armband.

Both Mbappe and Griezmann were key in France’s 2018 World Cup win, as well as their run to the final four years later, and whatever tensions are present, they will each pose a huge threat to Stephen Kenny’s side on Monday night.

Young France squad.

Overall, the France squad looks a young one, after Lloris was joined in international retirement by Manchester United defender Raphael Varane.

Only Griezmann, Mbappe and Giroud have more than 50 caps, while Paul Pogba remains absent through injury.

France is an international team that has been plagued by squad tensions numerous times in the past, and from an Irish point of view, this latest spat couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

Read More About: antoine griezmann, euro 2024, France, Ireland, Kylian Mbappe