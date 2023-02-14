Ex-France star expects “hostile” atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium next month

France should expect “hostile” atmosphere.

The France national team will face a hostile atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium next month, according to one of their former stars.

Bacary Sagna played all 120 minutes on the infamous night in November 2009, when a blatant Thierry Henry handball contributed to Ireland’s defeat in World Cup qualifying play-off.

The refereeing error caused uproar, not just in Ireland but across the world, and is to this day remembered as being one of football’s greatest injustices.

On March 27th, France will play in Dublin for the first time since the controversy, and even though over 13 years have passed, Sagna doesn’t expect those in the Aviva Stadium crowd to have forgotten.

Bacary Sagna on France trip to Aviva Stadium.

“I definitely expect a hostile atmosphere from Ireland because we stopped them from qualifying for the World Cup,” the former Arsenal man told Pundit Arena, via Premier League Odds.

“We are probably hated in Ireland, the fans will try to put pressure on us, but the current generation of players don’t have anything to do with it so they might not feel the pressure. But we did knock Ireland out of the Euros in 2016, so they might want revenge in that too.

“I think the France players will like the atmosphere and pressure, you want to be playing a game with something on the line. France will want to get back to their best, they will be disappointed from the World Cup final and I imagine they will want to come out on the front foot against Ireland.”

VAR.

Top-level football is a different game now to the one that was played in 2009, in that VAR is on hand to rule on any difficult decisions.

However, it does not always lead to the correct outcome, as fans have seen time and again in the Premier League, up to and including a number of mistakes last weekend.

“VAR would have ruled the Thierry Henry goal against Ireland in 2009 out yes, it was a clear handball, but who knows, they might’ve made a mistake like they did in the Arsenal vs Brentford game,” Sagna goes on.

“If Henry did not score that goal, it would have gone to penalties and it would have been 50/50. We will never know. It was difficult for the referee to have spotted the handball, there were too many players in the box, he made his apology after but it’s difficult for one referee to see everything. Even I did not see it was a handball.”

VAR will be in use at the Aviva Stadium for the opening Euro 2024 qualifier between Ireland and France, but home fans will hope it isn’t needed as Stephen Kenny’s men look to exact revenge on the pitch.

