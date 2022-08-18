FPL tips: Three must-have players ahead of Gameweek 3

FPL tips.

FPL moves into Gameweek 3 this weekend and we’ve got some tips to help you with your selections.

Aside from Manchester United v Liverpool on Monday night, this weekend is lacking in stand-out fixtures.

Home advantage counts for a lot in the Premier League, but this week we’ve gone for three assets who are due to play away from home.

FPL tips: Reece James.

With Liverpool struggling to keep clean sheets, many FPL players are moving away from the normally reliable Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With no assists or clean sheets to his name as of yet, the Liverpool man is the second-most transferred out player this gameweek, with many players using the freed-up funds to bring in Chelsea’s James for 6.1m.

The full-back contributed to a clean sheet against Everton on the opening day, before finding the net in last week’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

With Chelsea travelling to Leeds on Sunday, you wouldn’t bet against the England man banking an attacking return or two once again.

Josh Dasilva.

If it’s value for money you’re looking for this weekend, then the Brentford midfielder is your man.

He’ll cost you just 4.6m ahead of the Bees’ short journey to Fulham and has registered 14 points in the opening two gameweeks, thanks largely to finding the net in both games.

Brentford’s attacking play was a joy to behold against Man United last week, and with a run of favourable fixtures coming up, now might be the time to bring Dasilva into your squad.

Gabriel Martinell.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli – there’s a case to bring any of Arsenal’s three angels into your team.

We’re going to concentrate on the Brazilian midfielder though, with Martinelli already showing that he can be a big player in FPL this season.

The 21-year-old has found the net in both of Arsenal’s matches and after two victories for the Gunners, they’re about to embark on a very favourable run of fixtures.

That starts with a trip to Bournemouth this weekend and with Jesus waiting to gobble up any assists his compatriot may provide, it’s well worth bringing Marinelli in for 6.3m.

Read More About: fantasy premier league, FPL