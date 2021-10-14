Fantasy Premier League tips: Three players to look at for Gameweek 8

Three players to look at bringing into your FPL team for gameweek eight.

With the conclusion of the international break, the FPL wagon rolls back into town with 10 fixtures over the course of the Premier League weekend.

This week, we’ve tipped a a defender, a midfielder and a forward to slot into your team ahead of the deadline.

All three of our #FPL tips scored this weekend, including Shane Duffy ☘️ The Irish defender scored a goal and kept a clean sheet against Watford, earning 14 points in @OfficialFPL 🙌https://t.co/eD6VP7BUpb — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) August 23, 2021

FPL tips: Gameweek 8.

Defneder: Aymeric Laporte.

Manchester City. 5.5m. Ownership: 3.7%

Next three fixtures: Burnley (H), Brighton & Hove Albion (A), Crystal Palace (H).

Man City host Burnley this weekend and that usually guarantees goals and clean sheets for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Clarets’ last four visits to the Etihad Stadium have resulted in 5-0 victories for the home side and not only is Laporte a cheaper option than his central defensive partner Ruben Dias, he also has a much lower ownership percentage (3.7% compared to 28.7%).

The Spanish international has one goal and four clean sheets from five appearances this season and if you’re looking to take advantage of a solid Man City defence, then Laporte is your man.

FPL tips: Gameweek 8.

Midfielder: Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal. 6.3m. Ownership: 11.7%

Next three fixtures: Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (H), Leicester City (A).

The youngster appears to coming into form for club and country and returned 13 points in his last home outing, as Arsenal dispatched rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium.

The electric atmosphere created that day could well be replicated in another London derby on Monday night and you wouldn’t back against Saka producing the goods once more.

Saka’s nine shots in the box over the last four gameweeks rank third among midfielders in FPL.

FPL tips: Gameweek 8.

Forward: Allan Saint-Maximin.

Newcastle United. 6.8m. Ownership: 16.7%

Next three fixtures: Tottenham Hotspur (H), Crystal Palace (A), Chelsea (H).

The Magpies are all of a sudden the Premier League’s most talked-about team and Saint-Maximin is their most talked-about player.

The Frenchman has delivered attacking returns in five of his seven matches this season, including all three of his home appearances.

With an inconsistent Tottenham Hotspur visiting in front of a raucous, nouveau riche Geordie crowd, it seems like the perfect setting for Saint-Maximin to get fans on the edge of their seats, as he so often does.

