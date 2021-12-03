FPL team news: Reece James to return to Chelsea line-up as Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool injury updates

FPL team news.

Reece James is fit to face West Ham United on Saturday, in one bit of FPL team news that will be welcomed by a large portion of the game’s players.

The defender is the fourth-highest scoring player in Fantasy Premier League this season but missed Chelsea’s midweek win over Watford due to injury.

Reece James returns.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that James is back in contention for the trip to the London Stadium, which kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday.

“We did not train today with Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah – they are all out for tomorrow,” Tuchel said. “Everybody else is available.”

Some FPL players may feel they were too hasty in selling James this week, with the 21-year-old being the second-most transferred out player of the gameweek.

Aston Villa problems mount.

However, he remains the third-most selected defender in the game with an ownership percentage of 33.7%, behind Trent Alexander-Arnold (39.2%) and Joao Cancelo (38%).

Tuchel also confirmed that Jorginho is available to start, after he was only fit enough for a place on the bench against Watford.

Elsewhere, the injury problems are piling up for Aston Villa ahead of their home match against Leicester City on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, Leon Bailey has had a scan and that’s confirmed that it’s a muscle injury in that quad area. It’s going to be quite a long one,” manager Steven Gerrard said of the club’s Jamaican midfielder.

“Danny Ings is one that we’re working closely with and we’ll give him every chance before making a decision on him tomorrow,” he added of the ex-Liverpool forward.

Liverpool stars back in training.

Speaking of Liverpool, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has provided updates on Joe Gomez and Naby Keita, confirming that they have been involved in training.

“We didn’t let them do the full session because medical told us not to do that, but they looked brilliant,” the German coach said.

“They now use the next two or three days to do the stuff they have to while being part of team training – and then I think from Sunday on, if nothing happens between now and then, they should be in contention again.” Liverpool face a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon. This week’s FPL deadline is 11am on Saturday, ahead of the West Ham v Chelsea match.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, FPL, Reece James