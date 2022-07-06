FPL 2022/23: Every Irish player’s price tag and suitability assessed

Fantasy Premier League: Irish players 2022/23.

FPL is back for the 2022/23 season and we’ve assessed all of the Irish players ahead of what will be an unusual campaign.

For the first time ever, the English domestic season will be broken up by a World Cup, with the quadrennial international competition taking place from November 21st until December 18th.

To accommodate this, the Premier League will be on hiatus from November 13th until December 26th, meaning FPL players can take six-week break from fiddling around with their team, right? Wrong!

The kind people at FPL have confirmed a ‘World Cup transfer window,’ when unlimited free transfers can be made from November 12th until the league returns on St. Stephen’s Day, so you can still spend the festive season ignoring your relatives in favour of the Premier League’s finest.

FPL Chips.

As usual, there will be two Wildcards available to play throughout the season, but the first must be used before the World Cup break.

The Triple Captain, Bench Boost and Free Hit chip all remain from previous years and each can only be used once.

Another thing, sadly, that hasn’t changed this year is that FPL is fairly slim pickings when it comes to choosing Irish players in your squad.

FPL – Irish players.

Irish players combined for a record low total of 9,940 minutes throughout 21/22 season but despite the lack of on-pitch time, there were still one or two options which came in handy over the course of the campaign.

Matt Doherty enjoyed a strong run of form during the spring, with a spree of goals and assists leading to the Dubliner being brought into many a team before injury hit in April.

As well as that, Nathan Collins proved a worthwhile option towards the end of the campaign, scoring twice and picking up some clean sheets during Burnley’s ultimately unsuccessful attempt at staying in the Premier League.

While Collins’ burgeoning reputation could still secure him a move back to the top flight this summer, he remains a Championship player and is therefore not listed among the FPL options.

Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele are other Irish players who have dropped out of the league, resulting in even fewer representatives from this side of the Irish Sea ahead of the new campaign.

Still, there are a few Irish options, and we’ve listed them out below, along with their prices and our assessment on whether or not they could be useful members of your squad this season.

Bournemouth

Mark Travers – GKP – 4.5m

Travers only missed one game last season and kept 20 clean sheets, as the Cherries secured promotion to the top flight after two seasons away.

He’s expected to be the first-choice between the sticks for Scott Parker’s men this season and, like a number of newly-promoted stoppers before him, is likely to face plenty of shots as Bournemouth battle to stay in the league.

This means that he could offer plenty of points from saves and bonuses, even if clean sheets at a higher level to last year may be in short supply.

Overall, the Kildare man seems to be a very sound option to start in your team, or at least have on your bench, at a price of just 4.5m.

Brighton

Shane Duffy – DEF – 4.5m

The Derryman proved a valuable option at the beginning of last season, scoring a goal against Watford and contributing to a number of clean sheets.

However, the centre-back slipped down the pecking order at the AMEX as the season went on and his future appears to be uncertain this summer.

Should he remain in the Premier League, Duffy could be used as a cheap option for your bench, if you wish to spend money elsewhere.

Interestingly, Aaron Connolly and Evan Ferguson, Duffy’s fellow Irishmen at Brighton, aren’t listed in the game as of yet.

Connolly spent the latter half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough and would appear to have a lot of work to do to get back in to Graham Potter’s plans.

17-year-old Ferguson, meanwhile, was regularly named on the bench last season, making one substitute appearance against Burnley in February.

There is a chance he will go out on loan but if Potter does keep him around and continue to include him in matchday squads, he’s sure to be added to the FPL mix.

Everton

Seamus Coleman – DEF – 4.5m

The veteran endured a difficult campaign last season as the Toffees struggled against relegation.

However, he did play 90 minutes, while contributing to clean sheets, in big wins over Manchester United and Chelsea in the spring.

Manager Frank Lampard will hope that the signing of James Tarkowski will further shore up a leaky defence, which could lead to more points for Ireland’s captain.

Lampard is a known admirer of Coleman’s leadership qualities but with Nathan Patterson now on the scene, perhaps the Donegal man will find his starting place under threat.

A decent cheap option but no more than that.

Liverpool

Caoimhin Kelleher – GKP – 4.0m

The cheapest of all of the Irish players in FPL at the time of writing, there’s still a chance that Kelleher may drop out of the Premier League ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Corkman has hinted that his patience is wearing thin as a back-up at Anfield, even if manager Jurgen Klopp is known to value him very highly.

If the 23-year-old does stick around, his status as second-choice means he is only ever an Alisson Becker injury or two away from a run in the team – not that anyone would ever wish that kind of misfortune on the brilliant Brazilian.

At 4.0m, Kelleher’s presence in your squad could free up funds to use elsewhere, and if he is indeed called upon by Klopp, you might just end up counting your blessings.

Man City

Liam Delap – FWD – 4.5m

He may be an England underage international but as the son of ex-Ireland utility man Rory, he remains eligible for the Boys in Green. For that reason, we’re including him in this piece. Sue us.

The 19-year-old forward is unlikely to challenge Erling Haaland for a place in the team and unless he showcases some of his famed dad’s throw-in ability during training, his appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side are likely to be limited to cup competitions.

As one of just a handful of 4.5m-priced forwards, he could be used as a money-saver, but who knows, with the odd substitute appearance, perhaps an impact could be made.

Newcastle

Jeff Hendrick – MID – 4.5m

Hendrick spent the latter half of last season on loan at Queen’s Park Rangers, making just 10 Championship appearances as his parent club thrived under the riches of their new Saudi ownership.

Sadly, that’s the level where the Dubliner is likely to remain this season. Breaking into the Magpies team would seem far-fetched and unless he can secure a move to one of the Premier League’s bottom sides, it looks like it’s the lower leagues for Our Jeff.

Only included in the game as he officially remains a Newcastle player, Hendrick probably won’t be available for FPL selection for much longer.

For want of a less harsh term, selecting the 30-year-old would be a fairly useless endeavour.

Nottingham Forest

Harry Arter – MID – 4.5m

Arter played no part in Forest’s promotion last season, having instead been on loan at Charlton Athletic, and then neighbours Notts County in the fifth tier of English football.

Much like Hendrick, avoid. Arter will not be playing Premier League football this season.

Southampton

Gavin Bazunu – GKP – 4.5m

One of the more interesting Irish options this season, and quite possibly, the most popular.

After impressing in the lower leagues for the past few seasons, it looks like the Firhouse native has finally gotten his break at a Premier League club.

While Alex McCarthy will provide competition for a starting spot, Saints won’t have spent £12 million on the Ireland stopper for him to warm the bench for extended periods.

Some alternating between the sticks at St. Mary’s isn’t out of the question but at 4.5m FPL pounds, the talented Bazunu is a great shout to have in your team for Gameweek 1.

Will Smallbone – MID – 4.5m

With 16 Premier League appearances under his belt from the past three seasons, the Ireland under-21 starlet will be hope to nail down a place in Ralph Hassenhuttl’s starting line-up.

However, recent reports have linked Smallbone with a move to the likes of Burnley, Millwall and Sunderland, and at this point in his career, a switch to the Championship could prove beneficial for a player who has never even been out on loan.

Hassenhuttl is known to give young players a chance but for the aid of Smallbone’s development, it might be time to wave goodbye to the top flight and FPL, for the time being.

Tottenham

Matt Doherty – DEF – 5m

As mentioned previously, Doherty came into his own as an FPL player last season, while clearly impressing Spurs manager Antonio Conte back in the real world.

A ligament tear brought a premature end to the Dubliner’s season but he will be looking to pick up where he left off when he takes to the pitch again.

Emerson Royal, Doherty’s main competition at right-back, has been linked with a move away, and a 5m price tag looks tempting for the Ireland international, if he can continue to provide the goods for Harry Kane et al.

Troy Parrott – FWD – 4.5m

Another youngster who will likely be dropping into the Championship on loan, particularly in light of the recent signing of Richarlison from Everton.

Parrott’s form for MK Dons caught the eye last season and he has matured into an important player in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland set-up.

There is a chance that Conte will keep Parrott around, particularly with the risk of Kane or Son Heung-min coming back injured from the World Cup.

The Dubliner could be useful as another cheap option but not much more than that, if he is to remain in North London.

