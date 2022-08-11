FPL tips: Three must-have players ahead of Gameweek 2

FPL tips.

FPL is back and whether your Gameweek 1 was a success or a disaster, we’ve got some tips on how to make the most of Gameweek 2.

While we would normally like to vary our lists up a bit, there’s one fixture that stands out from a Fantasy Premier League point of view this weekend, and that’s Manchester City v Bournemouth.

Man City FPL assets.

Man City being at home to a newly-promoted team at 3pm on a Saturday just screams a demolishing for the Cherries, despite their impressive victory over Aston Villa on the opening day.

For this reason, our three selections this week all come from Pep Guardiola’s side. Here’s who we’re backing to gain big points hauls this weekend.

Erling Haaland.

Need we explain why? After being labelled a fraud for missing a couple of chances in the Community Shield, the Norwegian wasted no time in making a mockery of that assessment on his Premier League debut.

Two goals against West Ham United saw Haaland pick up 13 points in the opening gameweek, including a maximum three bonus.

While Irish fans will hope that Mark Travers will keep him out on Saturday, you’d have to fear for the Kildare man as he faces the most dangerous striker in world football.

With chances set to be put on a plate for him by his teammates, it seems to be just a matter of how many Haaland can put away.

If you haven’t got the 22-year-old in your team already, you simply need to get him in now, even if his price has gone up to £11.6m since his performance on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne.

One of the teammates who will be lining up to assist Haaland is the brilliant Belgian, who did just that last week at the London Stadium.

De Bruyne is set for another massive haul this season and while it may be difficult to afford him at £12m, Saturday’s fixture is just the type in which he will excel.

As you can see from the below Instagram exchange, De Bruyne and Haaland are just itching to tear Bournemouth apart this weekend.

Joao Cancelo.

Further back in Guardiola’s team is the creative Portuguese full-back, who bagged clean sheet points and two bonus against West Ham.

One thing he didn’t do was provide an assist on the day, so he could well be due one on Saturday against Bournemouth.

The second-most expensive defender behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, it could be beneficial to favour Cancelo, after the Liverpool man looked out of sorts against Fulham last week.

