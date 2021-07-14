Real Madrid have released a statement on the matter.

Leaked audio purported to be of Florentino Perez has revealed some strong opinions the Real Madrid president has had on both Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho.

The recordings of Perez were leaked by Spanish newspaper El Confidencial and are said to be from 2012 when Ronaldo and Mourinho were both still at Real Madrid.

Florentino Perez: Ronaldo “mad” and Mourinho “abnormal.”

“He is mad,” Perez is reportedly heard to say of Ronaldo. “This chap is an imbecile, he is ill.

“Do you think this chap is normal? He is not normal, otherwise, he wouldn’t do the things he does. The last foolish thing he did, everyone around the world saw it.”

It’s unclear what “foolish thing” Ronaldo is supposed to have done.

Perez also has a go at Mourinho and his agent Jorge Mendes, who represents Ronaldo as well.

“Mendes does not order him, nor does he order Mourinho whatsoever,” Perez said. “Zero. Not even for the interviews. These are guys with huge egos, both of them spoiled.

“He (Mendes) and the coach don’t see the reality because the two could earn a lot more money if they were different. They are both abnormal because we are talking about a lot of money in image rights.”

Madrid statement on Florentino Perez.

In response to the leaked audio, Real Madrid have issued a statement from Perez which says:

“Given the news broadcast in El Confidencial, in which phrases attributed to me are collected, I think it necessary to clarify:

– The reproduced phrases are pronounced in conversations clandestinely recorded by Mr José Antonio Abellán, who has been trying to sell them for many years without success. It is surprising now that, despite the time that has elapsed, the newspaper El Confidencial collects them today. They are single phrases of conversations taken from the broad context in which they occur.

– Let them reproduce now, after so many years have passed since those conversations took place, I understand that it is due to my participation as one of the promoters of the Super League.

– I have put the matter in the hands of my lawyers who are studying the possible actions to take.”

Comunicado del presidente del Real Madrid.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 13, 2021

Back in 2012, Mourinho was coming to the end of his time in charge at Real Madrid.

He and Ronaldo worked together at the Bernabeu from 2010 until 2013, winning La Liga together in 2011/2012, when Ronaldo scored 46 league goals in just 38 games.

