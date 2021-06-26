Five players who England must have on the pitch if Germany game goes to penalties

Could these five men take the England penalties that secure a passage to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals?

As soon as it emerged that England would be meeting Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2020, talk quickly turned to the potential for penalties.

It’s no secret that England have a long history of penalty shootout heartbreak (losing six in total) and Germany, along with Portugal, have inflicted more spot kick pain than anyone else onto the Three Lions. The Germans knocked England out on penalties from both the World Cup in 1990 and then again at Euro 96 – preventing football from truly coming home.

Fresh legs can be pivotal

It was the latter occasion when current England manager Gareth Southgate missed the decisive penalty which sent eventual champions Germany through to the final, so he will know more than anyone the importance of having the right people on the pitch if and when that final whistle goes at the end of extra time.

We saw during this year’s Europa League Final, despite Manchester United’s defeat, that fresh legs can be hugely important. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought on both Juan Mata and Alex Telles in the dying embers of extra time and both cooly converted their spot kicks before David De Gea’s miss secured the trophy for Villarreal.

Southgate and his squad already put some of his penalty demons to bed by beating Colombia on penalties in the 2018 World Cup before doing the same to Switzerland in the 2019 UEFA Nations League third place play-off. However, the gaffer is sure to be already planning which five men he wants on the pitch if Tuesday’s game against Germany goes all the way.

Here’s who we think should be on hand to take the England penalties if it goes to a shoot-out…

Harry Kane

This one is indisputable. Despite his bluntness in front of goal during Euro 2020, the Tottenham man is the main man for England penalties. He successfully stepped up first against Colombia in 2018 and has a record of 44 penalties scored throughout his career, with seven misses. A goal in the normal time against Germany would do wonders for his confidence but you’d still back him to score in a shootout even without one.

Marcus Rashford

Despite his relatively young age, Rashford has converted during some pressurised situations in his time. He came on as a substitute in that game against Colombia and scored the second penalty in the shootout, and who could forget his injury time winner against PSG for Manchester United in 2019? Rashford has converted 15 penalties throughout his career and missed only two.

Kieran Trippier

Trippier is known for his dead ball prowess, having scored a memorable free kick against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final. Earlier in the tournament, he stepped up fourth for England in the shootout against Colombia, with the pressure heaped on him by Jordan Henderson’s miss beforehand. One note of caution though – Tripper has only taken two penalties in regulation time during his career and missed both, one for Tottenham and one for his current club Atletico Madrid.

Raheem Sterling

England have been short on goals during the tournament so it would be madness not to have their only player to have scored in Euro 2020 step up. Sterling will be high on confidence after his goals against Croatia and the Czech Republic but a career record of two penalties scored out of five in regulation time might just have Southgate thinking twice.

Jadon Sancho

There has been plenty of talk of Southgate apparently lacking faith in Sancho, giving the winger only six minutes of action at Euro 2020 so far. If Sancho is still warming the bench towards the end of extra time, his manager would do well to give him the nod.

Sancho has converted three out of three when stepping up to the spot for his club Borussia Dortmund and scored four for England at underage level. However, he did miss against Iraq at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup, albeit in a 4-0 group stage victory.

Could these five players be the men to put the England penalties past Manuel Neuer and send the Three Lions into the quarter-finals? Whoever Southgate goes for in the end, they will all certainly come into his reckoning.

