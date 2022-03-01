Five LOI takeaways as Jack Byrne puts on masterclass in Tallaght

Jack Byrne delights Rovers fans.

Here are our LOI takeaways from a busy night of action in the Premier Division.

Jack Byrne showed exactly why the League of Ireland missed him with a scintillating display against Drogheda United in the first Monday night football of the season.

Elsewhere, there were two Dublin derbies, with Bohemians coming out on top against St. Patrick’s Athletic, while UCD and Shelbourne shared the spoils in Belfield.

LOI takeaways: Jack Byrne puts on masterclass in Tallaght.

With Byrne away in Cyprus last year, there was a risk of some League of Ireland supporters forgetting just how good a talent he is.

If so, it hasn’t taken the 25-year-old long to remind them. Byrne was seriously impressive as Shamrock Rovers beat Drogheda 3-1 at Tallaght Stadium, providing a pinpoint assist for Sean Gannon to open the scoring after 21 minutes.

Jack Byrne sprinkling his magic on the #LOI once again! 🪄 What a pass that is to set up Sean Gannon for our opening goal of the night… and the finish isn't bad either 🥅@ShamrockRovers 1⃣-0⃣ @DroghedaUnited Sign up | https://t.co/vfkMjbvRwA #LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/FszS2VP5bP — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) February 28, 2022

If that wasn’t enough, the provider then became the finisher, as the Republic of Ireland international walloped home a long-range effort in the 41st minute after a delightful touch-and-turn.

Rovers got a scare when Evan Weir pulled one back in the second half and with Byrne now on the bench having been substituted, there was nothing he could do to ease fears.

Graham Burke did just that by adding a third with nine minutes to go but for those present in Tallaght, it’s the first-half performance of Byrne that will live long in the memory.

@Jackb_8, stop it! 😅 After a 💎 of an assist earlier, the @ShamrockRovers man gives his side a 2-0 lead with this long-range effort 👇 HT| Rovers 2-0 @DroghedaUnited pic.twitter.com/CbII7mSq1t — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) February 28, 2022

Derry brought back down to earth with Sligo Rovers stalemate.

After the elation of Friday night’s last-gasp victory over Shamrock Rovers, Derry were back at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday night.

However, the home side had much less to shout about as Sligo kept Ruaidhri Higgins’ men at bay.

The Candystripes would arguably have taken four points from their double-header against the two Rovers sides but would probably have expected the majority to come against Monday night’s visitors.

After the convenience of two home games within four days, Derry must now embark on the long journey to Dublin twice in the next fortnight, to take on Shelbourne this Friday, followed by UCD a week later.

Steven Bradley winning the hearts of Dundalk fans.

Stephen O’Donnell’s resurrection of Dundalk kicked into gear on Monday night with a 3-0 victory over Finn Harps at Oriel Park.

The away side could arguably have put this game to bed, as they dominated the first half, but on-loan Hibernian winger Steven Bradley gave O’Donnell’s men the lead just before the break.

Sam Bone doubled the advantage at the beginning of the second half before 19-year-old Bradley added another with an impressive half-volley on 66 minutes.

Bradley now sits on top of the Premier Division goalscoring charts with four goals in three outings and on this form, he could play a pivotal role as O’Donnell looks to take the Louth side back into Europe.

Stephen Bradley's 2nd of the night and 4th of the season puts @DundalkFC 3-0 v @FinnHarpsFC A decent strike it was too ⚽️https://t.co/vfkMjbvRwA 📺#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/GXBRWyfPYT — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) February 28, 2022

Bohs avenge FAI Cup Final defeat.

Just 92 days after Robbie Benson hit the winning penalty for St. Pat’s in the FAI Cup Final shootout, Bohs took their revenge on their rivals from across the Phoenix Park.

In what was a tight affair, Stephen Mallon’s 49-minute strike for the home side made the difference and secured a first win of the season for Keith Long’s side.

As for St. Pat’s, Tim Clancy will be forgiven for being a bit concerned after watching his team fall to a second successive defeat.

With a home encounter against champions Shamrock Rovers next on the agenda, the enthusiasm gained from a 3-0 dismantling of Shelbourne on the opening night is starting to look a little premature.

TABLE | PREMIER DIVISION@ShamrockRovers go 🔝 while @DundalkFC climb into 2⃣nd Just 4⃣ days until we do it all again!#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/uzGz3Lbdxb — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) February 28, 2022

Damien Duff becoming accustomed to the Greatest League in the World.

As a player, Duff was used to World Cup odysseys in the Far East and Champions League nights at Stamford Bridge wearing the blue of Chelsea.

In his first job as a manager though, he will be starting to see just why the League of Ireland is playfully referred to as the Greatest League in the World.

In his third outing as Shelbourne boss, Duff was forced to watch on as a rogue sprinkler at Belfield went off in the second half of this side’s game against UCD.

One of the UCD staff has placed a wheelbarrow over the Sprinkler, and now one of the other ones has gone off. This is better then the match! pic.twitter.com/pWQTtXhOLm — Irish Football Fan TV (@irishfantv) February 28, 2022

The game was delayed for eight minutes as officials worked to sort out the situation, with one using an upturned wheelbarrow as a temporary solution.

Afterwards, the game between the two Dublin teams ended 0-0, leaving Duff with a record of four points from his opening three games, something which will be playing on his mind today a lot more than a dodgy sprinkler system.

Premier Division results in full:

Bohemians 1-0 St. Pat’s

Derry City 0-0 Sligo Rovers

Dundalk 3-0 Finn Harps

UCD 0-0 Shelbourne

Shamrock Rovers 3-1 Drogheda United

Be sure to check back in on our LOI takeaways after Friday’s action.

