Five Irish players who could help take Newcastle United into a new era

Irish players Newcastle should target.

Newcastle United are on the brink of a new era, with Eddie Howe at the helm as the first manager of the club’s new Saudi regime, and we’ve picked out some Irish players who could help him make the transition.

Howe was appointed as the new Magpies boss earlier this week and he will expect to be handed millions of pounds in order to revamp the squad.

Newcastle already have two Irish players.

Before the Kylian Mbappe’s and Erling Haaland’s of this world arrive on Tyneside, Howe will be tasked with keeping the club in the Premier League this season before taking them up the table next time around.

To achieve this, he will need some good, solid pros who have experience playing in England and we’ve identified some Republic of Ireland players who could fit the bill.

Jeff Hendrick and Ciaran Clark are currently the only two Ireland internationals plying their trade at St. James’ Park but we think that Howe could do worse than add some of the following to his ranks either in January or next summer.

Potential Irish signings for Newcastle: Shane Duffy.

Duffy has enjoyed a new lease of life at Brighton & Hove Albion this season after his miserable spell at boyhood club Celtic during 2020/21.

The defender brings Premier League experience and with ex-Bournemouth boss Howe usually opting for a 4-4-2 formation, the Derryman could be the ideal partner for club captain Jamaal Lascelles over the next couple of years.

Duffy has already experienced life in the goldfish bowl of a passionate football city like Glasgow and while it didn’t work out at Celtic, Newcastle fans are likely to offer him more patience than those of The Bhoys.

Gavin Bazunu.

Now considered the first-choice goalkeeper for the Republic of Ireland, next season might be the one when the 19-year-old makes his Premier League debut.

Currently on loan at League One Portsmouth from Manchester City, Bazunu effectively has to wait until the Cityzens’ first-choice stopper Ederson moves on in order to take his place at the Etihad Stadium.

There has been talk that the youngster is seeking a loan move to a Premier League club next season, and Newcastle could be the perfect destination for his career to kick on.

Andrew Omobamidele

Another youngster who has shone in an Irish shirt, Omobamidele recently marked his run in the Norwich City side with his first senior goal in a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United.

With the Canaries at real risk of yet another relegation, the Magpies could do worse than swoop in for Omobamidele and prolong his Premier League career.

In his four appearances for Ireland, the Leixlip native has looked solid in the centre of defence and memorably nearly opened his international goalscoring account, after embarking on a roving run down the centre of the Aviva Stadium pitch against Serbia in September.

Josh Cullen

Despite being an English-born 25-year-old, Cullen has limited Premier League experience.

The central midfielder emerged from the West Ham United academy and appeared 10 times for the Hammers in all competitions before moving to Belgian top division side Anderlecht in October 2020.

He has impressed for Vincent Kompany’s side and now appears regularly in Stephen Kenny’s starting XI.

One would suspect that Cullen will wish to return to England eventually, and he could easily tie things together in the middle of Newcastle’s midfield, as Howe sprinkles the rest of his side with star power.

Troy Parrott.

A rare Irish presence at one of the Premier League’s so-called “big six,” Parrott has yet to make the breakthrough at Tottenham Hotspur.

Currently enjoying a fruitful loan spell at MK Dons, after less successful stints at Millwall and Ipswich Town, the 19-year-old might soon get fed up of waiting for his opportunity in North London.

A move north could provide the Dubliner with a welcome change of scene but as we’ve assessed here, new Spurs boss Antonio Conte might just want his young striker to stick around for a while yet.