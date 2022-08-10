Fifa set to approve change to World Cup start date

World Cup date change.

Fifa is set to bring the beginning of the 2022 World Cup forward by one day to November 20th, in order to allow hosts Qatar to play the opening game.

Multiple reports state that Qatar wish to kick off the tournament, as the hosts of each World Cup have done since 2006, and that their opening match against Ecuador will be brought forward.

Changes to World Cup schedule.

Initially, the tournament was due to kick off with Senegal v Netherlands at 10am Irish time on Monday November 21st, before Qatar were scheduled to play Ecuador at 4pm, with England v Iran pencilled in for 1pm, and Wales v USA set to kick off at 7pm.

Under the new proposal, Qatar v Ecuador will begin at 7pm on Sunday November 20th, with the Senegal v Netherlands game moving to 4pm the following day.

The kick-off time for the matches involving England and Wales on Monday November 21st will remain unchanged.

Fifa proposal to change World Cup opening date.

The proposal is expected to be approved by the Bureau of the Fifa Council, which is made up of Fifa President Gianni Infantino and the heads of each continental federation.

Qatar will be competing in their first World Cup, after controversially being awarded the hosting rights for the tournament back in 2010.

At the draw back in April, they were placed in Group A with Ecuador, Netherlands and Senegal, while England, Wales, USA and Iran make up Group B.

Premier League break.

The tournament will now run from November 20th until December 18th and will be the first edition of the World Cup to take place during these months.

This is due to the extreme heat in the Middle East during the summer, rendering that time of year unsuitable to host the competition.

For the first time ever, the English Premier League will take a break in order to accommodate the World Cup, with the competition set to stop on November 13th before resuming on December 26th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: World Cup