Fifa issue statement on Salt Bae’s “undue access” to World Cup Final pitch

Fifa issue statement on Salt Bae.

Fifa have issued a statement on what they are calling “undue access” given to the celebrity chef known as Salt Bae after the World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday.

Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gokce, was seen in numerous pictures and videos on the Lusail Stadium pitch as the Argentina players celebrated their victory, with one clip of him being given the cold shoulder by Lionel Messi going particularly viral.

Fifa say “appropriate action will be taken.”

He was also seen handling the World Cup trophy on a number of occasions, something which Fifa have now said is a privilege open to only a “very select” group of people, such as winning players, Fifa officials and heads of state.

Even Messi knows salt bae is a hack pic.twitter.com/c457o1GnHt — Z Bo (@zekedabolina) December 18, 2022

“Following a review, Fifa has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December,” said a Fifa spokesperson on Thursday evening. “The appropriate internal action will be taken.”

It had been suggested that Gokce was an invited guest of Gianni Infantino, but Kaveh Solkehol of Sky Sports has now reported that Fifa President has unfollowed the chef on Instagram.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino followed 303 people on Instagram. One of them was Salt Bae. Not any more. Unfollowed. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) December 22, 2022

Salt Bae and Infantino.

A historic video of the pair has also emerged in which Infantino is heard to say “Mr. Nusret… number one… the best of the best.”

Salt Bae became widely known in 2017 via social media videos in which he is seen sprinkling salt on steaks in a unique manner.

He runs a chain of restaurants called Nusr-Et, which has branches in Turkey, Greece, the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

😎 ¡Ni Infantino se resistió al Saltbae! 🥩 El presidente de la FIFA no desaprovechó la oportunidad de disfrutar de los manjares de @nurs_ett🤏 (Vía | IG | nurs_et) pic.twitter.com/YnGqyxtId7 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) January 6, 2021

Famous footballers.

Since he entered the public eye, he has regularly posed for pictures alongside famous footballers who have visited his restaurants during their time off.

Earlier this week, Salt Bae shared one such interaction with Messi on his own Instagram, in an apparent defence of his behaviour around the Argentina captain on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

