Festy Ebosele makes Serie A debut for Udinese

Festy Ebosele makes Serie A debut.

Ireland U21 international Festy Ebosele made his Serie A debut for Udinese in a 4-2 defeat to AC Milan on Saturday.

After coming off the bench in the 83rd minute, the Wexford native became just the fourth Irishman to play in the Italian top flight after Paddy Sloan, Liam Brady and Robbie Keane.

Italy’s Irish recruits.

Ebosele began the game on the bench alongside fellow Irish recruit James Abankwah, after the pair joined Udinese from Derby County and St. Patrick’s Athletic earlier this summer.

The score was 4-2 to the AC Milan when Ebosele was called into action and the full-back helped to keep the champions scoreless during his limited time on the pitch, while also picking up a yellow card.

The double-signing of Ebosele and Abankwah is part of an interesting exodus of Irish players to Italy in recent months, with Liam Kerrigan having joined Serie B side Como, while Aaron Connolly has gone on loan to Venezia.

As well as that, Cathal Heffernan – son of Irish Olympians Rob and Marian – is playing with AC Milan’s under-19 side.

#MilanUdinese 4-2 83 – Sottil makes his final change, putting on Ebosele in place of Masina ⚪️⚫️ #ForzaUdinese #AlèUdin — Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) August 13, 2022

Festy Ebosele.

Ebosele earned his move to Udine after impressing during Derby’s tumultuous 2021/22 season, which ultimately ended in relegation to League One after a points deduction.

He was taken to Pride Park in 2018, after previously playing with the Bray Wanderers academy.

His efforts were rewarded at international level in May of this year, when Stephen Kenny called the then-19-year-old up to the senior Ireland squad ahead of the Uefa Nations League matches against Armenia, Scotland and Ukraine.

To find out more about the young Irish contingent’s adventures in Italy, check out our long-read here.

