Ferencvaros v Shamrock Rovers: TV details for crunch Europa League play-off

Ferencvaros v Shamrock Rovers: TV details.

TV details have been confirmed for the Europa League Play-Off Round 1st Leg between Hungaraian champions Ferencvaros and Shamrock Rovers.

The League of Ireland champions have already guaranteed group stage football in Europe over the coming months, with the two-legged play-off with Ferencvaros set to decide if that will be in the Europa League or the Conference League.

Here’s everything you need to know for this Thursday’s meeting, including kick-off time and TV details.

Who are Shamrock Rovers playing?

Stephen Bradley’s side will come up against Ferencvaros who, with 33 league titles, are their country’s most successful club.

As part of that haul, the Budapest outfit have won the last four editions and are regular participants in European group stage football.

Last season, they finished bottom of Celtic’s Europa League group, the same position they ended up in a Champions League group containing Juventus and Barcelona a year previously.

They flirted with post-Christmas knockout football in 2019/20, when they finished third in their Europa League group, a point behind Ludogorets in second.

While it’s a decent pedigree, results this season prove they can be got at. They lost their second leg at home to Slovan Bratislava 2-1 in their Champions League 2nd Qualifying Round, before beating the Slovakian side 4-1 away.

The then drew 1-1 away to Qarabag in the next stage, before going down 3-1 at home, an aggregate defeat which saw them drop down into the Europa League Play-Off.

What is at stake?

Rovers are already assured of group stage football, just the fourth time this has been achieved by a League of Ireland club, after they themselves reached the Europa League groups in 2011, before Dundalk repeated the feat in 2016 and 2020.

While there is greater prize money on offer in the competition, a defeat to Ferencvaros and demotion into the Conference League wouldn’t be the end of the world.

As mentioned though, Ferencvaros are vulnerable, particularly with the momentum of the Tallaght side’s recent performances in Europe behind them.

How can I watch Ferencvaros v Shamrock Rovers on TV?

RTE 2 and RTE Player will be showing both legs of the tie, with the first clash set to take place this coming Thursday, followed by the return on August 25th.

The first leg will kick off in Budapest at 5.30pm Irish time.

