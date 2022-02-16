Federico Macheda recalls life-changing first conversation with Alex Ferguson

Federico Macheda reflects on Alex Ferguson conversation.

Federico Macheda has been reflecting on the week in 2009 when he went from a young Manchester United reserve player to someone who legendary manager Alex Ferguson will always owe a debt to.

The Italian forward was just 17 years old when he was named on the bench by Ferguson for a crucial Premier League meeting with Aston Villa on April 5th 2009, a day in which he would etch his name into United folklore.

Federico Macheda recalls memorable week.

With the Red Devils losing 2-1 with half an hour to play, Macheda was called upon to help turn things around, with title challengers Liverpool waiting to see if their arch-rivals would drop points.

After Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed his second goal of the game to make it 2-2, it was left to the previous unknown Macheda to provide the match-winning moment, sending the Stretford End into raptures with an injury-time winner.

The 3-2 victory proved pivotal as Ferguson’s side went onto to secure their third successive Premier League title the now 30-year-old Macheda has been reflecting on the week that was in the latest edition of the Manchester United Podcast.

Alex Ferguson conversation.

“I was on a bike one morning in the gym and we had a game in the night with the reserves,” the current Panathinaikos forward recalls.

“All of a sudden, Sir Alex [Ferguson] came there, and I was doing bike and watching the news on the television. Sir Alex never really came to the gym, so it was surprising.

“He was looking for me apparently, which was very strange because we’d barely talked before. I was with my Italian friend [Davide] Petrucci who used to be there.

“He came to me and said, ‘How are you?’ and I said, ‘I’m very good, thank you’ and then he went straight [and said]: ‘If you do well tonight, [on] Sunday you have a chance to be on the bench.’ Me, I didn’t know what to answer him, I was shocked!”

Alex Ferguson shows faith.

Macheda went on to score a hat-trick for the reserves against Newcastle, securing his place on the bench for the first team’s meeting with Villa.

With some key players missing from United’s forward line, the youngster was a beneficiary of Ferguson’s tendency to roll the dice whenever United’s backs were against the wall.

“This night we played at St James’ Park against Newcastle, and I scored a hat-trick, so I just gave him what he wanted to see,” Macheda explains.

“It was Wednesday, [then on] Thursday I had a cool down and Friday I was training with the first team for the first time. Then Sunday, we had the game against Villa.

“I thought I would go there and be on the bench and go inside [onto the pitch] in the worst case. I remember [Dimitar] Berbatov was injured, Wazza [Wayne Rooney] was suspended and [Carlos] Tevez had come back from international duty the day before the game. [Danny] Welbeck was on the bench with me.

Federico Macheda: “I couldn’t believe it.”

“We were 2-2, we had to win the game. I took the ball from Gary Neville in the middle of the area and tried to do something, but my legs were gone. I had no power. So, I lose the ball and it goes out to [Ryan] Giggs.

“Giggsy, the magician, the pass wasn’t even easy to make but he played a vertical ball to me, I made this first touch with my back heel and then I say: ‘Okay, this is the chance.’

“When I put the ball on my right foot, I slide into the ball shooting and when I raise my head up, the ball was inside [the net] and I see the amazing atmosphere, people celebrating, and I couldn’t believe it.

“It’s a moment that is not easy to describe, to be honest.”

Macheda’s career would never quite reach the same heights, with a series of loan moves away from Old Trafford being followed by stints at Cardiff City, Novara and now, Panathinaikos.

He is now in his fourth season at the Greece Super League outfit, seemingly finding a football club he can call home, at last.

At the end of a nomadic career though, it’s likely that that one moment from 2009 will stand out above everything else.

