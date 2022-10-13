FAI issue statement after Uefa launch investigation into song sung by Ireland players

FAI reacts to Uefa statement.

Uefa are conducting an investigation into a song sung by members of the Ireland women’s football squad, which references the IRA.

A clip was shared on social media which showed the team celebrating after a 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday, a result which clinched Ireland’s place at the Women’s World Cup for the very first time.

Uefa statement.

In it, members of the team can be heard singing along to Celtic Symphony by the Wolfe Tones, and Uefa have now confirmed that the footage is being investigated.

“In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA disciplinary regulations, a UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector will investigate potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland Women’s team in the aftermath of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers play-off second leg match played against Scotland on October 11, 2022. Information on this matter will be made available in due course.” said a statement issued on Thursday.

FAI statement.

The FAI, who had already issued an apology on Wednesday morning, reacting to the Uefa statement with one of their own, which reads as follows:

“The Football Association of Ireland notes that UEFA is to conduct an investigation around the Scotland v Republic of Ireland 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Play-Off at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

“The FAI again apologises for any offence caused and we will continue to review this situation accordingly to ensure that our international players and staff, across all of our teams, are aware of their responsibilities.”

The Ireland women's team apologise for singing a song referencing the IRA following their world cup qualification win against Scotland last night. pic.twitter.com/83flVC8ywp — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 12, 2022

Chloe Mustaki interview.

The footage in question sparked much online conversation on Wednesday, with many feeling that the singing of the song was inappropriate.

Sky Sports conducted an interview with Ireland squad member Chloe Mustaki, which many felt was in poor taste due to Mustaki being asked by presenter Rob Wotton if the team needed “more education”.

Whatever side of the debate you are on, it’s undeniable that the controversy has overshadowed a remarkable achievement by Vera Pauw and her players on Tuesday night, as well as causing unnecessary headaches for both Pauw and the FAI.

