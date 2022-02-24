FAI issue statement on Ireland v Ukraine matches in June

Ireland v Ukraine.

The FAI have issued a statement in relation to the Republic of Ireland senior men’s international team’s scheduled Uefa Nations League matches against Ukraine in June.

Ukraine was invaded by Russia on Thursday, leading to a number of sporting ramifications, including the expected removal of Russia’s Champions League Final hosting rights.

FAI statement.

Ireland have been placed in a group with Ukraine, as well as Scotland and Armenia, for the 2022/23 Nations League, with matches set to get underway in June.

The Aviva Stadium is due to host Ireland v Ukraine on Saturday, June 4th before the return meeting on Tuesday June 14th in Lviv.

UEFA Nations League | Draw 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝟭 Ukraine 🇺🇦

Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 🇮🇪

Armenia 🇦🇲 Reaction from Ireland manager Stephen Kenny to follow with fixtures to be released tomorrow morning #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/pmFfXRUcBu — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) December 16, 2021

“The FAI will continue to communicate on an ongoing basis with our Government, our colleagues at UEFA and the Ukraine Association of Football with regards to the latest developments and the implications for the Ukraine v Republic of Ireland fixture in the UEFA Nations League, currently fixed for Lviv on Tuesday, June 14th,” Irish football’s governing body said in a statement, as per the Irish Examiner.

“The FAI will also welcome Ukraine to Dublin on June 4th for the opening fixture in the UEFA Nations League campaign. The FAI awaits the outcome of the UEFA ExCo meeting on Friday, February 25th which has been called to discuss the current situation in the Ukraine.”

UEFA shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine. Full statement: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) February 24, 2022

Ukraine.

Meanwhile, it is expected to be confirmed on Friday that the 2022 Champions League Final will be taken away from St Petersburg following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A meeting will take place “to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions”, though it seems that a new venue will have to be found for the match.

Elsewhere, German Bundesliga club Schalke 04 have confirmed that they will remove the logo of their main sponsor Gazprom, a Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation, from the club’s shirts.

