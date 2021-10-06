FAI issue statement on Covid vaccinations

FAI issue statement on vaccinations.

The FAI have issued a statement on their Covid-19 vaccination position after details emerged of a lack of take-up in the Republic of Ireland squad.

On Tuesday, Callum Robinson became the first Ireland player to openly state that he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19, while manager Stephen Kenny has said that the number of players in his squad without the jab “wouldn’t be too many more than single figures.”

FAI: All players are tested for Covid-19.

A statement issued by the FAI on Wednesday says that “the Football Association of Ireland can confirm that all players and staff are tested for Covid-19 before reporting for international duty with Republic of Ireland teams and are tested repeatedly in camp in line with FAI and Uefa protocols.

“We have encouraged all our players at all levels of the game to be vaccinated but we respect and must accept the right of all individuals to make a personal choice on Covid-19 vaccination.

“The association will continue to exercise the highest standards for the safety of all our stakeholders. Our Covid-19 testing protocols for all players and staff on international duty strictly follow Uefa protocols and are compliant with all Irish Government guidelines.

“The FAI reconfirms our support for all Government, Uefa and Fifa protocols during the Covid-19 pandemic. We thank all our stakeholders for their ongoing exemplary compliance with Government guidelines over the last 19 months.”

Callum Robinson chooses not to be vaccinated.

Speaking about his decision not to be vaccinated , West Bromwich Albion striker Robinson said: “It’s everyone’s personal choice. I haven’t been vaccinated, no. That’s my choice at this moment in time.

“As I said, it’s obviously annoying that I’ve caught Covid twice but I haven’t been vaccinated. Further down the line I could change my mind and want to do it but at this moment in time, I haven’t been vaccinated, no.

Referring to the example of Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Robinson added: “there are managers and people that will want you to do it, which is right, but everyone has their choice and what they want to do. I wouldn’t force people to do it, it’s your choice and your body.”

