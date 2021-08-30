FAI announce historic equal pay agreement for men’s and women’s teams

FAI announce historic equal pay deal.

The FAI have announced that Ireland’s senior men’s and women’s international teams will receive equal pay in match fees with immediate effect.

Irish football’s governing body held talks with international captains Seamus Coleman and Katie McCabe for what they call a “historic three-way agreement.”

EQUAL PAY AGREED 🇮🇪 A historic day for Irish football as the FAI agrees equal pay deal with WNT & MNT squads ahead of their World Cup qualifiers 🤝 Read More 👉 https://t.co/6Hiw85DxSS#WeAreOne | #COYBIG | #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/w8N0JXhC10 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) August 30, 2021

FAI statement on equal pay.

A statement released this afternoon explains that the deal was brokered by CEO Jonathan Hill and Ciaran Medlar and that “the men’s squad have agreed to reduce their international fees, with the FAI matching their contribution to ensure that the senior women’s team match fee is increased and all male and female players receive the same match fee from the September international window onwards.

“The FAI has also agreed equality of approach with the senior Men’s and senior Women’s squad with regard to any future tournament qualification.”

In 2017, members of international women’s team held a press conference in which they outlined a number of issues regarding their treatment by the FAI, including a lack of remuneration, a lack of proper kit and having to change clothes in airport toilets.

Katie McCabe: “We have taken a huge step forward.”

Speaking about today’s announcement, McCabe said: “This is a great day for Irish football. We have taken a huge step forward with this deal and have shown the world what can be achieved through unity as we offer male and female international players the same opportunities.

“I am very proud as Ireland captain of the work that has been put in to get us to this point, not just by the current team but by so many Irish players in the past. They are the real heroes in this story, they took a stand and they passed on the baton to the current generation.

“Seamus Coleman and his team-mates in the senior men’s squad also deserve credit for being brave enough to support us in such a progressive way on this issue. It is really appreciated.”

NÍ NEART GO CUR LE CHÉILE🇮🇪💚 pic.twitter.com/jJOH12nHsi — Katie McCabe (@Katie_McCabe11) August 30, 2021

Coleman added “On behalf of the senior men’s squad, I welcome this news today. We are delighted as players to do what we can to ensure that our female international players are treated equally and fairly and we remain fully committed to doing whatever we can to achieve that goal together.

“This deal is the right one for everyone who plays international football for Ireland, no matter which team they represent. We have been working towards this agreement for some time now with Katie, Jonathan and Ciaran and I hope this acts as an inspiration to many other nations to follow suit.”

Stephen Kenny‘s men’s side are currently preparing for a World Cup qualifying triple-header against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia, while Vera Pauw’s women’s team travel to play Georgia on September 17th.

