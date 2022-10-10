FAI Cup semi-finals: Day, kick-off times and TV details for both games

FAI Cup semi-finals: TV details.

The Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-finals are upon us, as four clubs prepare for two huge clashes that will be shown on national TV.

A competition that started with a preliminary round back in April has left us with four teams still hoping to lift the famous old trophy at the Aviva Stadium on November 13th.

They are Premier Division pair Derry City and Shelbourne, as well as Waterford and Treaty United of the First Division, and all four would be ending long barren spells if they manage to take home the cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FAI Cup semi-finals this weekend.

Who is playing who in the FAI Cup semi-finals?

The semi-final draw has given competition favourites Derry City a home tie against Treaty United, while Waterford will host Shelbourne in the other semi-final.

How did they get here?

Derry began their cup run with a 7-0 win at home to non-league outfit Oliver Bond Celtic in the first round. They then defeated Cork City, who have since been crowned First Division champions, in round two, before toppling Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers in the quarter-final.

Shelbourne got past Bray Wanderers in the first round, before they defeated non-league Bonagee United in round two. Damien Duff’s side went on to secure their spot in the semi-final by beating local rivals Bohemians 3-0 at Tolka Park.

First Division cup runs.

Waterford caused an upset in the first round by winning 3-2 away to St. Patrick’s Athletic, who were in the midst of a Europa Conference League qualifying campaign at the time.

The Blues then beat Malahide United 6-0 in round two, before causing another shock by beating Dundalk 3-2 in the quarter-final.

Treaty knocked out non-league teams in both of the opening rounds, by beating Usher Celtic 5-0 before securing a 3-0 victory over Maynooth University Town.

Their place in the last four was secured by a 4-1 victory over UCD in the quarter-final.

Who's going to be in this year's https://t.co/pJ9Azz0ck5 FAI Men's Cup Final? It's Semi-Final week with both games live on @RTE2 and a place at the Aviva Stadium at stake 😍#FAICup | @ExtraIRL pic.twitter.com/lwZtWFySzZ — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) October 10, 2022

What is at stake?

All four clubs will be hoping to pick up silverware at the end of a long hard season, with Shelbourne manager Damien Duff referring to their semi-final as the club’s “biggest match in over a decade“.

Of the four remaining sides in the competition, Derry are the most recent winners of the FAI Cup, having last won it in 2012.

Shelbourne have been waiting since 2000 to get their hands on the trophy, while Waterford’s barren stretch goes all the way back to 1980.

Treaty have reached the last four in just their second season of existence, but the cup did take up residence in Limerick in 1971 and 1982, when it was won by the now-defunct Limerick FC.

Will the games be on TV?

Both matches will be broadcast live on RTE 2 on a bumper Sunday afternoon of FAI Cup football.

Derry City v Treaty United will kick off at 2pm before Waterford v Shelbourne gets underway at 4.45pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: derry city, FAI Cup, LOI Premier Division, shelbourne, Treaty United, waterford united