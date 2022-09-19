FAI Cup semi-final dates as draw made for last four

FAI Cup semi-final dates.

The dates for the FAI Cup semi-finals have been set, after Derry City became the final team to book their place in the last four.

The Candystripes needed extra time to get past Shamrock Rovers on Sunday, with goals from Daniel Lafferty and Brandon Kavanagh in the additional period securing their passage to the last four.

Derry overcome Shamrock Rovers.

Jamie McGonigle’s header opened the scoring for the home side on 19 minutes, before Rovers’ stand-in captain Lee Grace was sent off for a foul on Patrick McEleney just before the break.

Will Patching’s resulting penalty smashed off the crossbar and it looked like Rory Gaffney gave the Derry forward cause to rue the moment when he equalised on 66 minutes.

Playing over 80 minutes with 10 men, Rovers did well to hold out before Derry’s extra time goals sealed their place in the semi-final.

FAI Cup semi-final draw.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side will host Treaty United in the last four, after the First Division club overcame UCD by a a 4-1 scoreline on Friday night.

In the other semi-final, Shelbourne will head to Waterford after Damien Duff’s side knocked out local rivals Bohemians on Sunday by beating the Gypsies 3-0 at Tolka Park.

Waterford secured the result of the round on Friday, when they beat Dundalk 3-2 at the RSC.

Of the four remaining sides in the competition, Derry are the most recent winners of the FAI Cup, having last won it in 2012.

Shelbourne have been waiting since 2000 to get their hands on the trophy, while Waterford’s barren stretch goes all the way back to 1980.

Treaty have reached the last four in just their second season of existence, but the cup did take up residence in Limerick in 1971 and 1982, when it was won by the now-defunct Limerick FC.

Brandon Kavanagh scores and Derry City have one foot in the #FAICup semi-final! 🎥👇@ExtraSportIre

pic.twitter.com/c49lvY3a3r — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 18, 2022

The last four.

The semi-finals of the 2022 FAI Cup will take place on Sunday October 15th, with kick-off times of 2pm and 4.45pm, although it is yet to be confirmed which match will be assigned to each kick-off time.

Both games will be broadcast live on RTE 2.

