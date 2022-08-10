Dates and times confirmed for FAI Cup second round

FAI Cup second round.

The dates and kick-off times have been confirmed for the FAI Cup second round, with Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers set to visit Drogheda United on Sunday August 28th.

The meeting will be in the midst of a busy period for Stephen Bradley’s men, after they continued their European adventure by securing a 5-2 aggregate victory over KF Shkupi on Tuesday night.

FAI Cup: Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United.

That result ensures that the Hoops will play group stage European football for the second time in their history, with a victory over Ferencvaros in their next Europa League tie set to guarantee them a place in that competition, while defeat will place them into the Europa Conference League.

The FAI Cup meeting with Drogheda will kick off at 5pm at Head in the Game Park and will come just three days after their second leg meeting with the Hungarian side at Tallaght Stadium.

Elsewhere, last year’s FAI Cup runners-up Bohemians will play as the “away” side at Dalymount Park against Lucan United on Friday August 26th, with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.

Derry v Cork.

Cork City will make the long trip to Derry City on the same day for a 7.45pm kick-off, the same time that both Galway United v UCD will get underway at Eamonn Deacy Park, and Wexford v Dundalk begins at Ferrycarrig Park.

Shelbourne will travel to Bonagee United for an 8pm kick-off on the same Friday, subject to approval for the Letterkenny side’s Dry Arch Park venue.

Second round fixtures.

Saturday August 27th will see Malahide United host Waterford at 5pm, while Maynooth University Town FC v Treaty United FC will kick off at 5.30pm.

St. Patrick’s Athletic, the holders of the competition, are already out after losing at home to Waterford in the first round.

The Saints’ fellow Europa Conference League competitors Sligo Rovers also fell at the first hurdle in the domestic competition, by losing 2-1 at home to Wexford.

