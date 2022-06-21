FAI Cup draw in full: Holders St. Pat’s to meet Waterford, Hoops to face non-league opposition

FAI Cup draw.

The draw for the FAI Cup first round has been made and it has pitted holders St. Patrick’s Athletic against Waterford FC.

The 19 League of Ireland clubs were all involved in the draw, along with 13 non-league outfits, and Pat’s were given a home tie against the Blues, who are currently third in the First Division.

Shamrock Rovers to face Bangor Celtic.

Meanwhile, Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers will make the short journey to face non-league Bangor Celtic, while last year’s FAI Cup runners-up Bohemians face the much longer trip to Finn Harps, in what is the only all-Premier Division encounter.

12-time winners Dundalk will host Longford, while Derry City and UCD host non-league Oliver Bond Celtic and Cockhill Celtic respectively.

Sligo Rovers (Wexford FC) and Drogheda United (Athlone Town) will both host First Division opposition, while Shelbourne will head down the N11 to take on Bray Wanderers.

The full draw for the FAI Cup first round is is as follows:

Cobh Ramblers v Cork City

Treaty United v Usher Celtic

Salthill Devon v Malahide United

Sligo Rovers v Wexford FC

Dundalk v Longford Town

Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney

Bonagee United v Pike Rovers

Derry City v Oliver Bond Celtic

UCD v Cockhill Celtic

🚨𝙁𝘼𝙄 𝘾𝙐𝙋 𝘿𝙍𝘼𝙒 🚨 We’ll begin our FAI Cup defence at home to @WaterfordFCie 🏆 The draw has just taken place at FAI HQ All ties to be played the week ending Sunday 31st July, we’ll confirm exact details ASAP#StPatsFC #Saints2022 #FAICup 🔴⚪️ 📸 @sportsfile pic.twitter.com/buArB7Goej — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) June 21, 2022

Drogheda United v Athlone Town

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford FC

Finn Harps v Bohemians

Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne

Bangor Celtic v Shamrock Rovers

Bluebell United v Galway United

Maynooth University Town v Villa FC

