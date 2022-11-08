FAI Cup Final: Day, time, ticket info and TV details for Derry City v Shelbourne

FAI Cup Final.

The FAI Cup Final is upon us, with Derry City and Shelbourne preparing for the biggest date in Irish football this Sunday.

Once again, the Aviva Stadium will play host to the showpiece and this year’s edition features two sides who are hungry for trophies.

Derry City v Shelbourne.

Derry City are coming into the game after finishing second in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, while Shelbourne would love nothing more than to top off their first season back in the top flight with some silverware.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 FAI Cup Final.

When and where does the 2022 FAI Cup Final take place?

The 2022 FAI Cup Final takes place at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Sunday November 13th. Kick-off is at 3pm.

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟓,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐝! Tickets continue to sell fast for next Sunday's https://t.co/pJ9AzyZEux FAI Men's Cup Final 2022 between @derrycityfc and @shelsfc at the Aviva Stadium 🏆 Secure your ticket now ⤵️ — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 4, 2022

What is at stake?

The chance to win prestigious silverware. During the FAI Cup’s long history, Shelbourne have lifted the trophy seven times compared to Derry’s five.

However, it is the Dublin side who have waited longest since their most recent FAI Cup success, having last won it in the year 2000.

Derry have won it twice this century, most recently in 2012, when their manager Ruaidhri Higgins came on as a substitute in the final.

Damien Duff, Higgins’ counterpart in the Shels knows all about these big occasions, having lifted multiple pieces of silverware during his playing career in England.

Both sides have been losing finalists in recent years, with Shelbourne being defeated on penalties against Sligo Rovers in 2011, before Derry lost to St. Patrick’s Athletic in 2014.

The Aviva awaits… pic.twitter.com/FKteeLfsjG — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) November 8, 2022

How did we get here?

Derry defeated non-league outfit Oliver Bond Celtic in the first round by a score of 7-0. They then went on to overcome Cork City, Shamrock Rovers and Treaty United on their way to the final.

Shelbourne began their cup campaign with a 3-0 win away at Bray Wanderers before going on to knock out Bonagee United, Bohemians and Waterford.

Are there tickets available?

At the time of writing tickets are still available for the game. You can purchase them at this link.

🎼 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐲𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 🎼 Be there this Sunday as the Reds return to Lansdowne Road.https://t.co/ft476v3lpr#DublinsFinest | #HomeBoysHome pic.twitter.com/bb4X8okb2G — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) November 7, 2022

How can I watch the match on TV?

The 2022 FAI Cup Final will be broadcast live on RTE 2. Coverage begins at 2.15pm.

