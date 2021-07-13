The FAI Cup draw took place this evening.

Holders Dundalk have been drawn against Treaty United of Limerick in the first round of the FAI Cup, after a draw which threw up four all non-league ties.

The FAI Cup first round draw has also given Premier Division Champions Shamrock Rovers a home tie against Galway United, while their fellow “joint” league leaders Sligo Rovers and St. Patrick’s Athletic will host Cork City and Bray Wanderers respectively.

Bohs to travel to Cork.

The four all non-league ties thrown up by the FAI Cup draw are Crumlin United v St. Mochta’s, Killester Donnycarney v Usher Celtic, St. Kevin’s Boys’ v Kilmananagh and Maynooth University Town v Malahide United.

Meanwhile, Premier Division club Bohemian FC will face another non-league side in the form of College Corinthians of Cork, while Finn Harps will travel to Fairview Rangers.

The ties will be played the week ending July 25.

FAI Cup | First Round Draw The complete first round draw is available below 👇 Dates and kick-off times will be confirmed in due course with all matches set to take place the week ending Sunday, July 25 📅#LOI | #FAICup pic.twitter.com/qvUueAdcWy — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) July 13, 2021

Dundalk are the FAI Cup holders.

Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers have contested the last two FAI Cup Finals, with The Lilywhites winning in extra time last year, after The Hoops came out on top following a penalty shootout in 2019.

Previous to that, Dundalk and Cork City contested four successive finals from 2015 to 2018, with the clubs emerging victorious on two occasions each.

Treaty United have been drawn at home to 12-time FAI Cup Champions @DundalkFC in the First Round of the FAI Cup 🏆

Fixture details to follow.#FAICup pic.twitter.com/8gV2N1dEpn — Treaty United FC (@TreatyUnitedFC) July 13, 2021

Here is the FAI Cup first round draw in full:

Fairview Rangers v Finn Harps

Wexford v Cabinteely

Drogheda United v Derry City

Liffey Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers

UCD v Shelbourne

Crumlin United v St Mochta’s

Killester Donnycarney v Usher Celtic

St. Kevin’s Boys v Kilmananagh

Sligo Rovers v Cork City

College Corinthians v Bohemian FC

Athlone Town v Waterford FC

Treaty United v Dundalk

Shamrock Rovers v Galway United

Maynooth University Town v Malahide United

St Patrick’s Athletic v Bray Wanderers

Bangor GGFC v Longford Town

