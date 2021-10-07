Fabrizio Romano gives update on Mo Salah to PSG links

PSG still monitoring Mo Salah.

Paris Saint-Germain wanted to sign Mohamed Salah this summer and are still monitoring his situation at Liverpool, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Salah’s Liverpool contract expires in 2023 and the club are currently attempting to tie him down to a longer deal. The Egyptian has started the season in flying form, topping the Premier League goalscoring charts with six goals and adding another three in the Champions League.

His recent performances show why he remains one of the most-coveted players in world football and if he does decide to end his time on Merseyside, Romano feels that PSG could lie in wait, particularly if they part ways with Kylian Mbappe.

Romano: PSG tried to sign Mo Salah this summer.

“Paris Saint-Germain were looking at this possibility (of signing Salah) earlier this summer, if they had the chance to sell Mbappe to Real Madrid,” Romano said when appearing as a guest on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

“They were prepared to do something big and they wanted to try for Mo Salah. Liverpool had no intention to open any talks so it was just an idea.”

“Keep an eye on Salah’s contract situation.”

Romano advised transfer-watchers to keep an eye on Salah’s contract situation over the coming months as the forward looks to resolve his future.

“He’s 29, so he needs to decide about his personal life. It’s not just about the contract and money but it’s the final big contract for him. So it’s important that he makes the right choice.

“He still negotiating and from what I’m told he loves Liverpool, he loves the fans and the city. He’s really happy at Liverpool but the new contract is not agreed yet.

“I would keep an eye on many clubs if players like Mbappe move in the summer, but at this period, Liverpool’s priority will be to extend Mo Salah’s contract.

Salah being happy at Liverpool will be music to the ears of the club’s fans as his excellent form continues.

While the club underperformed last season, he still managed to chip in with 31 goals and manager Jurgen Klopp will want him at the forefront as Liverpool attempt to wrestle back the Premier League and Champions League trophies they won in recent years.

