Fabio da Silva reveals pivotal Cristiano Ronaldo phone call.

Former Manchester United defender Fabio da Silva has revealed that a 2005 phone call from Cristiano Ronaldo went a long way to convincing him to join Manchester United.

Da Silva arrived in Manchester in January 2008, along with his twin brother Rafael, and was able to witness first-hand the impact Ronaldo had at Old Trafford prior to the Portuguese forward’s move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

The Brazilian brothers are Old Trafford favourites.

The da Silva twins went on to become fan favourites at Man United, with Fabio starting the 2011 Champions League Final defeat to Barcelona and Rafael known for his all-action displays in the right full-back position.

It could have been a lot different, had it not been for an intervention from Ronaldo, who picked up the phone to tell Fabio to choose a move to Old Trafford instead of Arsenal, with the Gunners also keen on signing the Brazilian pair.

“First it was a Portuguese greeting,” recalls Fabio in a new interview with the Daily Mail. “Then the voice says: ‘It is Cristiano Ronaldo,’ I think it is a joke but he says: ‘No, it is Cristiano here. I’m calling you to tell you to come to United. I can help you guys so you need to come. You’re going to enjoy.’

“Sir Alex Ferguson must have known about Arsenal,” Fabio continues. “This was his way of making sure we came to Manchester. It worked.”

Fabio da Silva on the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Even though the da Silva twins arrived from Brazil in January 2008, rules stipulated that they couldn’t play for United until they turned 18 in July of that year.

That gave them one season sharing a dressing room with Ronaldo before he set off for Spain and it seems that Fabio absorbed as much as he could from the now-leading goalscorer in international football history.

“He did extraordinary things and we gained our own confidence from that,” the 31-year-old full-back says.

“He is my hero, the best. He helped me a lot, saying: ‘Don’t worry, just play. Calm, cool. I will be here for you.’

“That meant so much and, of course, his talent is something I’ve never seen in my life.”

Fabio now plays for Nantes in Ligue 1, while his brother most recently turned out for Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey.

They each remain Man United supporters and like many millions around the world, will be looking forward to Ronaldo’s second debut for the club, which is expected to come against Newcastle United on September 11th.

