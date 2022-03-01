Irish players on TV: Midweek special as FA Cup takes centre-stage

FA Cup on TV.

The FA Cup takes centre-stage on TV this midweek as 16 teams aim to reach the quarter-final of the oldest cup competition in the world.

After Caoimhin Kelleher’s Carabao Cup heroics on Sunday, he will be one of the Irish players hoping to be involved, as Liverpool continue their quest for an unprecedented quadruple.

Seven of the 16 remaining teams currently play below the Premier League and it’s possible that all eight fixtures will feature an Irish player.

Here’s who to look out for on TV in the FA Cup fifth round.

Tuesday March 1st.

Peterborough United v Manchester City, 7.15pm (UTV).

Recently-returned Peterborough manager Grant McCann welcomes Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions to the Weston Homes Stadium in the hope of achieving an upset.

Republic of Ireland under-21 international Jack Taylor will be hoping for a start, as will Samuel Szmodics, who was called up to Stephen Kenny’s senior squad for the games against Andorra and Hungary last June.

🔵 Today's the day! The Posh welcome Manchester City to the Weston Homes Stadium in the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round. See you this evening, it's going to be a cracker! 🤩#pufc pic.twitter.com/j9K2gECTkQ — Peterborough United (@theposh) March 1, 2022

Crystal Palace v Stoke City, 7.30pm (Premier Sports 1).

Palace boss Patrick Vieira could give another opportunity to Tayo Adaramola after the Ireland under-19 international came on as a sub against Hartlepool United in the previous round.

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur, 7.55pm (BBC One).

After Matt Doherty’s impressive performance against Leeds United on Saturday, British TV licence holders will be treated to watching the Dubliner in action for another 90 minutes.

That’s if the former Wolves man is picked the start and if he is, he could come up against international teammate Aaron Connolly, who is on loan at Boro from Brighton.

Wednesday March 2nd

Luton Town v Chelsea, 7.15pm (BBC One)

Dublin-born Peter Kioso will be one of the Luton players looking to twist the knife after Chelsea’s Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

The full-back played 90 minutes in the victory over Cambridge United in the previous round, after being recalled from a loan spell at MK Dons.

Southampton v West Ham United, 7.30pm (Premier Sports 2)

The evergreen Shane Long will be high on confidence after scoring two goals for the in-form Saints since the turn of the year.

Under-21 international Will Smallbone will be hoping to join the veteran on the pitch after being named on the bench for three of the last four Premier League matches.

Neither are likely to face Darren Randolph, who is well down the pecking order of goalkeepers at West Ham.

Liverpool v Norwich City, 8.15pm (UTV).

After his exploits in the Carabao Cup Final, there’s an argument to be made that Caoimhin Kelleher is the most famous Irish footballer globally right now.

He should get another chance to shine as Jurgen Klopp’s side host the Canaries, who continue to be without Ireland internationals Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah through injury.

Thursday March 3rd

Everton v Boreham Wood, 8.15pm (UTV)

Club captain Seamus Coleman is one of the first-team regulars who could be rested by Everton boss Frank Lampard for the visit of the non-league outfit.

Meanwhile, Mullingar’s Connor Smith will be one of the Boreham Wood players hoping to cause an upset.

3️⃣ 𝐃𝐀𝐘𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐆𝐎! Just 3 days to go until our #EmiratesFACup 5th round clash with @everton Who else can't wait… 😫#WeAreTheWood pic.twitter.com/7Ox7PcrrU2 — Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) February 28, 2022

Monday March 7th.

Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town, 7.30pm (ITV 4).

Moving into next week, former Bohemians hero Danny Grant may hold out hopes for a first team debut for Huddersfield.

