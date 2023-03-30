FA Cup semi-final times, dates and TV details confirmed

FA Cup TV details confirmed.

The times, dates and TV details have been confirmed for this year’s FA Cup semi-finals, which will both take place at Wembley.

In a competition that has featured 732 teams stretching all the way back to the preliminary rounds in August, the 2022/23 FA Cup is now down to its final four clubs.

Brighton and Hove Albion against Manchester United will be the all-Premier League encounter, while Manchester City will come up against Sheffield United of the Championship.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup semi-finals and how to watch them on TV.

When are the FA Cup semi-finals?

The first FA Cup semi-final will take place on Saturday April 22nd, when Man City and Sheffield United face off at Wembley from 4.45pm.

Then, on Sunday April 23rd, Brighton and Man United will go head-to-head for a place in the final, with kick-off on the day confirmed for 4.30pm.

How can I watch the FA Cup semi-finals on TV?

Man City v Sheffield United will be shown on ITV 1 in the UK, which will limit the number of viewers here in Ireland.

However, while it’s yet to be confirmed, Premier Sports have screened most of the ITV broadcasts throughout the season to Irish viewers.

Brighton v Man United will be more straightforward, with the match being broadcast live on BBC 1.

Any Irish interest?

Both John Egan and Evan Ferguson will be expected the start for Sheffield United and Brighton respectively, in front of what should be two large TV audiences in the UK.

A veteran of two seasons of Premier League football, Egan is well-used to playing in big games and shouldn’t be fazed by coming up against Man City and the indomitable presence of Erling Haaland.

For 18-year-old Ferguson, the semi-final will be another big moment in his meteoric rise, as he looks to down the other Manchester club, with whom his surname is synonymous.

Ferguson has scored three goals in Brighton’s run to the semi-final, while Egan chipped in with a late equaliser against Wrexham in the fourth round, when Sheffield United looked on the verge of going out.

Enda Stevens, Egan’s teammate for club and country, will hope to have shaken off an injury in time for the semi-final.

