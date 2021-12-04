FA Cup third round draw: TV details as Premier League giants enter competition

FA Cup third round draw.
The FA Cup third round draw is just around the corner, with the Premier League big boys set to learn where their journey begins in the 2021/22 edition of the competition.
While the second round is being played across this weekend, the third round is where the clubs in the Premier League and EFL Championship enter the fray.
Many a David v Goliath clash has been thrown up over the years and this season should be no different. Here’s everything you need to know…
When is the FA Cup third round draw?
The FA Cup third round draw takes place on Monday December 6th.
Will it be on TV?
Yes. The draw will take place during ITV4’s coverage of Boreham Wood v St Albans City in the FA Cup second round.
The broadcast begins at 6.45pm so you can expect the draw to take place some time between then and kick-off at 7.45pm.
Will it be streamed online?
Yes. You will be able to stream the draw via the Emirates FA Cup social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
What happened in the 2020/21 FA Cup?
After quite a few years of the trophy being passed around the Premier League’s so-called biggest clubs, Leicester City sprung a surprise by beating Chelsea in last season’s final.
Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes were probably the most unlikely winners since Wigan Athletic in 2013 so their success could well breathe some life back into the competition this time around.
Premier League champions Manchester City made it as far as the semi-final where they lost to Chelsea, after Man United were eliminated by Leicester in the previous round.
United did get the satisfaction of knocking Liverpool out in the fourth round though, the same stage in which Arsenal crashed out to Southampton.
Bournemouth were the last non-Premier League side left in the competition, making it to the quarter-final, where they also lost to the Saints.
When is the FA Cup third round?
The third round will take place between January 7th and January 10th 2022.
What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup third round draw?
The ball numbers are as follows:
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Barnsley
5. Birmingham City
6. Blackburn Rovers
7. Blackpool
8. Brentford
9. Brighton & Hove Albion
10. Bristol City
11. Burnley
12. Cardiff City
13. Chelsea
14. Coventry City
15. Crystal Palace
16. Derby County
17. Everton
18. Fulham
19. Huddersfield Town
20. Hull City
21. Leeds United
22. Leicester City
23. Liverpool
24. Luton Town
25. Manchester City
26. Manchester United
27. Middlesbrough
28. Millwall
29. Newcastle United
30. Norwich City
31. Nottingham Forest
32. Peterborough United
33. Preston North End
34. Queens Park Rangers
35. Reading
36. Sheffield United
37. Southampton
38. Stoke City
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Yeovil Town or Stevenage
46. Bristol Rovers or Sutton United
47. Burton Albion or Port Vale
48. Buxton or Morecambe
49. Lincoln City or Hartlepool United
50. AFC Wimbledon or Cheltenham Town
51. Colchester United or Wigan Athletic
52. Leyton Orient or Tranmere Rovers
53. Cambridge United or Exeter City
54. Doncaster Rovers or Mansfield Town
55. Walsall or Swindon Town
56. Rotherham United
57. Charlton Athletic
58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City
59. Kidderminster Harriers or FC Halifax Town
60. Carlisle United or Shrewsbury Town
61. Salford City or Chesterfield
62. Rochdale or Plymouth Argyle
63. Ipswich Town or Barrow
64. Portsmouth or Harrogate Town
