FA Cup third round draw: TV details as Premier League giants enter competition

FA Cup third round draw.

The FA Cup third round draw is just around the corner, with the Premier League big boys set to learn where their journey begins in the 2021/22 edition of the competition.

While the second round is being played across this weekend, the third round is where the clubs in the Premier League and EFL Championship enter the fray.

Many a David v Goliath clash has been thrown up over the years and this season should be no different. Here’s everything you need to know…

When is the FA Cup third round draw?

The FA Cup third round draw takes place on Monday December 6th.

Will it be on TV?

Yes. The draw will take place during ITV4’s coverage of Boreham Wood v St Albans City in the FA Cup second round.

The broadcast begins at 6.45pm so you can expect the draw to take place some time between then and kick-off at 7.45pm.

Will it be streamed online?

Yes. You will be able to stream the draw via the Emirates FA Cup social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.

What happened in the 2020/21 FA Cup?

After quite a few years of the trophy being passed around the Premier League’s so-called biggest clubs, Leicester City sprung a surprise by beating Chelsea in last season’s final.

Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes were probably the most unlikely winners since Wigan Athletic in 2013 so their success could well breathe some life back into the competition this time around.

Premier League champions Manchester City made it as far as the semi-final where they lost to Chelsea, after Man United were eliminated by Leicester in the previous round.

United did get the satisfaction of knocking Liverpool out in the fourth round though, the same stage in which Arsenal crashed out to Southampton.

Bournemouth were the last non-Premier League side left in the competition, making it to the quarter-final, where they also lost to the Saints.

When is the FA Cup third round?

The third round will take place between January 7th and January 10th 2022.

What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup third round draw?

The ball numbers are as follows:

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Barnsley

5. Birmingham City

6. Blackburn Rovers

7. Blackpool

8. Brentford

9. Brighton & Hove Albion

10. Bristol City

11. Burnley

12. Cardiff City

13. Chelsea

14. Coventry City

15. Crystal Palace

16. Derby County

17. Everton

18. Fulham

19. Huddersfield Town

20. Hull City

21. Leeds United

22. Leicester City

23. Liverpool

24. Luton Town

25. Manchester City

26. Manchester United

27. Middlesbrough

28. Millwall

29. Newcastle United

30. Norwich City

31. Nottingham Forest

32. Peterborough United

33. Preston North End

34. Queens Park Rangers

35. Reading

36. Sheffield United

37. Southampton

38. Stoke City

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Yeovil Town or Stevenage

46. Bristol Rovers or Sutton United

47. Burton Albion or Port Vale

48. Buxton or Morecambe

49. Lincoln City or Hartlepool United

50. AFC Wimbledon or Cheltenham Town

51. Colchester United or Wigan Athletic

52. Leyton Orient or Tranmere Rovers

53. Cambridge United or Exeter City

54. Doncaster Rovers or Mansfield Town

55. Walsall or Swindon Town

56. Rotherham United

57. Charlton Athletic

58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City

59. Kidderminster Harriers or FC Halifax Town

60. Carlisle United or Shrewsbury Town

61. Salford City or Chesterfield

62. Rochdale or Plymouth Argyle

63. Ipswich Town or Barrow

64. Portsmouth or Harrogate Town

