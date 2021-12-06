FA Cup third round draw in full: Man United draw Aston Villa, Liverpool face rematch with familiar League One opponents

FA Cup third round draw.
Manchester United and Aston Villa have been paired together in the the third round of the FA Cup, after the draw was made on Monday evening.
The tie is sure to be a tasty affair as Villa boss Steven Gerrard returns to Old Trafford for the time as a manager, after being something of a hate figure at the ground during his time as captain of Man United’s arch-rivals Liverpool.
Liverpool face Shrewsbury.
On the subject of Liverpool, they were given a home tie against Shrewsbury Town, the club with whom they drew 2-2 in the same competition during 2019/20.
After that game, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp caused much controversy by staying away from the replay, as he took a stand against fixture congestion.
Liverpool under-23s manager Neil Critchley appeared in the dugout instead, as a team containing seven teenage outfielders finally beat the League One side 1-0.
Holders face Premier League opposition.
Back to this year’s edition of the competition and FA Cup holders Leicester City have been given a home tie against Watford, while Premier League champions Manchester City were drawn away to Swindon Town.
Last year’s runners-up Chelsea will host National League outfit Chesterfield, while Arsenal will travel play Nottingham Forest at the City Ground – the scene of Forest’s 2018 FA Cup victory over the Gunners.
Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition will host Reading, while Morecambe FC will travel to face Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.
The FA Cup third round will be played between January 7th and January 10th 2022 and you can see the draw in full below:
Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon
Yeovil Town v Bournemouth
Stoke City v Leyton Orient
Swansea City v Southampton
Chelsea v Chesterfield
Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town
Cardiff v Preston North End
Coventry City v Derby County
Burnley v Huddersfield
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion
Kidderminster Harriers v Reading
Leicester City v Watford
Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough
Hartlepool United v Blackpool
Hull City v Everton
Bristol City v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe
Millwall v Crystal Palace
Port Vale v Brentford
Swindon Town v Manchester City
Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
Luton Town v Harrogate Town
Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Cambridge United
Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow
Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers
West Ham United v Leeds United
Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham
Charlton Athletic v Norwich City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
