FA Cup third round draw in full: Man United draw Aston Villa, Liverpool face rematch with familiar League One opponents

FA Cup third round draw.

Manchester United and Aston Villa have been paired together in the the third round of the FA Cup, after the draw was made on Monday evening.

The tie is sure to be a tasty affair as Villa boss Steven Gerrard returns to Old Trafford for the time as a manager, after being something of a hate figure at the ground during his time as captain of Man United’s arch-rivals Liverpool.

Liverpool face Shrewsbury.

On the subject of Liverpool, they were given a home tie against Shrewsbury Town, the club with whom they drew 2-2 in the same competition during 2019/20.

After that game, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp caused much controversy by staying away from the replay, as he took a stand against fixture congestion.

Liverpool under-23s manager Neil Critchley appeared in the dugout instead, as a team containing seven teenage outfielders finally beat the League One side 1-0.

Holders face Premier League opposition.

Back to this year’s edition of the competition and FA Cup holders Leicester City have been given a home tie against Watford, while Premier League champions Manchester City were drawn away to Swindon Town.

Last year’s runners-up Chelsea will host National League outfit Chesterfield, while Arsenal will travel play Nottingham Forest at the City Ground – the scene of Forest’s 2018 FA Cup victory over the Gunners.

Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition will host Reading, while Morecambe FC will travel to face Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The FA Cup third round will be played between January 7th and January 10th 2022 and you can see the draw in full below:

Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town v Bournemouth

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Swansea City v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff v Preston North End

Coventry City v Derby County

Burnley v Huddersfield

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Hull City v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

