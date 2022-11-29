FA Cup third round draw in full: Liverpool and Man United faced with tricky ties

FA Cup third round draw.

The FA Cup third round draw has been made and it has pitted holders Liverpool against fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With the eyes of the football world currently fixed on the World Cup in Qatar, the FA Cup third round draw may have gone unnoticed by many when it took place on Monday evening.

All-Premier League ties in FA Cup third round draw.

However, Premier League managers and EFL Championship managers will have been keeping an eye, with the 44 teams from England’s top two tiers set to join the competition at the next stage.

What transpired was five all Premier-League ties, with Liverpool’s home clash against Wolves among them, while Manchester United were drawn at home to Everton.

Just like this season’s Carabao Cup third round, Manchester City were drawn at home against Chelsea and Pep Guardiola’s side will be hoping for a repeat of that 2-0 victory from earlier this month.

Brentford v West Ham United and Crystal Palace v Southampton are the other all-Premier League ties in the FA Cup third round.

Non-league teams.

Boreham Wood, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, will host Accrington Stanley, while Dagenham & Redbridge will host Leicester City if they can get past Gillingham in their second round replay.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will travel to Oxford United, with Tottenham Hotspur set to host Portsmouth, while Newcastle face a trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Ties will be played between January 6th and 9th 2023 and the draw in full can be viewed below.

The draw in full.

Preston v Huddersfield

Middlesbrough v Brighton

Chesterfield v West Brom

Manchester City v Chelsea

Charlton or Stockport County v Walsall

Boreham Wood v Accrington

Tottenham v Portsmouth

Derby v Barnsley

Cardiff v Leeds

Brentford v West Ham

Bournemouth v Burnley

Coventry v Wrexham

Norwich v Blackburn

Aston Villa v Stevenage

Luton v Wigan

Oxford v Arsenal

Fleetwood v QPR

Liverpool v Wolves

Grimsby v Burton

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester

Forest Green v Birmingham

Bristol City v Swansea

Hartlepool v Stoke

Hull v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle

Manchester United v Everton

Reading v Watford

Ipswich v Rotherham

