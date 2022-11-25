FA Cup third round draw: Day, time, TV info and ball numbers

FA Cup third round draw.

As the World Cup continues at relentless speed, the FA Cup third round draw will shape the New Year schedule for Premier League managers back in England.

The unprecedented winter World Cup means that the Premier League is on pause until after Christmas but the action continues in the lower leagues and in the FA Cup.

FA Cup.

This weekend sees the second round of the FA Cup take place, with 40 teams from League One, League Two and below all dreaming of a money-spinning third round tie against one of the Premier League’s big boys.

The 20 Premier League sides and 24 Championship teams will all enter the FA Cup at the third round stage and here’s how you can watch the draw unfold.

LIVERPOOL WIN THE FA CUP ON PENALTIES!!! pic.twitter.com/QoxX73JYgR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 14, 2022

When is the FA Cup third round draw?

The FA Cup third round draw will take place on Monday November 28th at Anfield, the home of current holders Liverpool. The 32 ties are expected to be drawn between 7pm and 7.30pm.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be broadcast live on BBC Two, as well as on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.

The #EmiratesFACup second round proper TV picks have been selected! 📺 Which games will you be watching? 👀 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) November 9, 2022

When does the third round take place?

The third round of the FA Cup will be held across the weekend of Saturday January 2nd 2023.

What are the ball numbers?

The numbers assigned to each club in the FA Cup third round draw are as follows:

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Blackpool

7. Brentford

8. Brighton & Hove Albion

9. Bristol City

10. Burnley

11. Cardiff City

12. Chelsea

13. Coventry City

14. Crystal Palace

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Hull City

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

27. Newcastle United

28. Norwich City

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Preston North End

31. Queens Park Rangers

32. Reading

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

39. Tottenham Hotspur

40. Watford

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham United

43. Wigan Athletic

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Cambridge United or Grimsby Town

46. Wrexham or Farnborough

47. Accrington Stanley or Barnet

48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town

49. Ipswich Town or Buxton

50. Barnsley or Crewe Alexandra

51. Forest Green Rovers or Alvechurch

52. Portsmouth or Milton Keynes Dons

53. Shrewsbury Town or Peterborough United

54. Hartlepool United or Harrogate Town

55. King’s Lynn Town or Stevenage

56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County

57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood

58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham

59. Oxford United or Exeter City

60. Sheffield Wednesday or Mansfield Town

61. AFC Wimbledon or Chesterfield

62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town

63. Walsall or Carlisle United

64. Newport County or Derby County

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: FA Cup