FA Cup third round draw: Day, time, TV info and ball numbers

FA Cup third round draw.
As the World Cup continues at relentless speed, the FA Cup third round draw will shape the New Year schedule for Premier League managers back in England.
The unprecedented winter World Cup means that the Premier League is on pause until after Christmas but the action continues in the lower leagues and in the FA Cup.
FA Cup.
This weekend sees the second round of the FA Cup take place, with 40 teams from League One, League Two and below all dreaming of a money-spinning third round tie against one of the Premier League’s big boys.
The 20 Premier League sides and 24 Championship teams will all enter the FA Cup at the third round stage and here’s how you can watch the draw unfold.
When is the FA Cup third round draw?
The FA Cup third round draw will take place on Monday November 28th at Anfield, the home of current holders Liverpool. The 32 ties are expected to be drawn between 7pm and 7.30pm.
How can I watch the draw?
The draw will be broadcast live on BBC Two, as well as on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.
When does the third round take place?
The third round of the FA Cup will be held across the weekend of Saturday January 2nd 2023.
What are the ball numbers?
The numbers assigned to each club in the FA Cup third round draw are as follows:
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Blackpool
7. Brentford
8. Brighton & Hove Albion
9. Bristol City
10. Burnley
11. Cardiff City
12. Chelsea
13. Coventry City
14. Crystal Palace
15. Everton
16. Fulham
17. Huddersfield Town
18. Hull City
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Luton Town
23. Manchester City
24. Manchester United
25. Middlesbrough
26. Millwall
27. Newcastle United
28. Norwich City
29. Nottingham Forest
30. Preston North End
31. Queens Park Rangers
32. Reading
33. Rotherham United
34. Sheffield United
35. Southampton
36. Stoke City
37. Sunderland
38. Swansea City
39. Tottenham Hotspur
40. Watford
41. West Bromwich Albion
42. West Ham United
43. Wigan Athletic
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Cambridge United or Grimsby Town
46. Wrexham or Farnborough
47. Accrington Stanley or Barnet
48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town
49. Ipswich Town or Buxton
50. Barnsley or Crewe Alexandra
51. Forest Green Rovers or Alvechurch
52. Portsmouth or Milton Keynes Dons
53. Shrewsbury Town or Peterborough United
54. Hartlepool United or Harrogate Town
55. King’s Lynn Town or Stevenage
56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County
57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood
58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham
59. Oxford United or Exeter City
60. Sheffield Wednesday or Mansfield Town
61. AFC Wimbledon or Chesterfield
62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town
63. Walsall or Carlisle United
64. Newport County or Derby County
