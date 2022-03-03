FA Cup quarter-final draw in full: Liverpool to face Championship opponents, Man City travel to in-form Saints

FA Cup quarter-final draw.

The FA Cup quarter-final draw has been made and it has pitted Liverpool against EFL Championship opposition.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will travel to either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town as they look to add more trophies to the Carabao Cup success they enjoyed last Sunday.

FA Cup last eight.

Forest and Huddersfield will meet on Monday night, with the victors being rewarded with a plum home tie against the Merseysiders.

Liverpool will be particularly wary of Forest, who have already beaten Arsenal and Leicester City in this year’s FA Cup, putting in impressive performances at their City Ground home on both occasions.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the #EmiratesFACup has been made! What game are you most excited for? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1uAvOTdRVF — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 3, 2022

Middlesbrough to host Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Carabao Cup runners-up Chelsea will also face Championship opponents in the form of Middlesbrough, who have already dumped Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur out of the competition this season.

Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to in-form Southampton, with the winner of Thursday night’s meeting of Everton and Boreham Wood set to visit Crystal Palace.

Ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday March 19th.

FA Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Crystal Palace v Everton or Boreham Wood

Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town v Liverpool

Middlesbrough v Chelsea

Southampton v Manchester City