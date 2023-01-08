FA Cup fourth round draw: Time, TV info and ball numbers

FA Cup fourth round draw.

All eyes will be on the FA Cup fourth round draw on Sunday, as clubs across England dream of Wembley glory on June 3rd.

Manchester United were the first team into the hat after they defeated Everton 3-1 at Old Trafford on Friday evening.

Third round results.

Erik ten Hag’s side have since been joined by fellow Premier League clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, but holders Liverpool will have to get through a replay after drawing 2-2 with Wolves on Saturday.

Former Shamrock Rovers star Andy Lyons enjoyed a dream debut for Blackpool, after the EFL Championship side dumped out Nottingham Forest by a 4-1 scoreline, while Sheffield Wednesday also gained a scalp by beating high-flying Newcastle United 2-1.

At the time of writing, neither Manchester City or Chelsea are assured of their place in the fourth round as the two giants go head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The same goes for Premier League leaders Arsenal, who face a tricky trip to Oxford United on Monday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup fourth round draw.

One for the history books! 📚 In one of the upsets of the round, @swfc beat an inform @NUFC side 2-1 thanks to a josh Windass brace to secure their spot in the #EmiratesFACup fourth round! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kKLWBDO6Sh — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2023

When does the FA Cup fourth round draw take place?

The FA Cup fourth round draw is scheduled to take place at 4.05pm on Sunday, ahead of the third round tie between Man City and Chelsea.

Mark Chapman will host proceedings, with ex-England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and former FA Cup winner Emile Heskey drawing the teams.

How can I watch the draw on TV?

The draw will be broadcast live on BBC 1, ahead of the channel’s coverage of the Man City v Chelsea match. It will also be available to watch on the Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook pages.

When does the FA Cup fourth round take place?

The fourth round is scheduled to take place between Friday 27 January 2023 & Monday 30 January 2023.

What are the ball numbers for the fourth round draw?

The ball numbers for the FA Cup fourth round draw are as follows:

1 Preston North End

2 Brighton & Hove Albion

3 Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion

4 Manchester City or Chelsea

5 Stockport County or Walsall

6 Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley

7 Tottenham Hotspur

8 Derby County or Barnsley

9 Cardiff City or Leeds United

10 West Ham United

11 Burnley

12 Wrexham

13 Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers

14 Aston Villa or Stevenage

15 Luton Town or Wigan Athletic

16 Oxford United or Arsenal

17 Fleetwood Town

18 Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers

19 Grimsby Town

20 Blackpool

21 Leicester City

22 Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City

23 Bristol City or Swansea City

24 Hartlepool United or Stoke City

25 Fulham

26 Southampton

27 Sheffield United

28 Sunderland

29 Sheffield Wednesday

30 Manchester United

31 Reading

32 Ipswich Town

