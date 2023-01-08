FA Cup fourth round draw in full: Ex-Shamrock Rovers players to face off

FA Cup fourth round draw.

The FA Cup fourth round draw has been made and it has pitted two former Shamrock Rovers players against each other.

Fresh from making an impressive Blackpool debut in their third round victory over Nottingham Forest, Andy Lyons can now look forward to a trip to Premier League side Southampton.

Gavin Bazunu, another former Hoops player, is likely to be in goals for the Saints, as they look to the cup as a distraction from their sub-par league campaign.

Man United to host Reading in FA Cup.

Elsewhere in the draw, Manchester United will face Reading in the FA Cup for the third time in seven seasons, after previously knocking them out in round three in 2017 and 2019.

United manager Erik ten Hag’s hopes of lifting the trophy were boosted when the winners of the Manchester City v Chelsea third round tie were drawn at home to the winners of Oxford United v Arsenal, meaning that only one of Man City, Chelsea or Arsenal will make it into round five.

The draw has been made for the #EmiratesFACup fourth round! 🤩 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2023

Preston v Spurs.

Troy Parrott’s Preston will host his parent club Tottenham Hotspur, while FA Cup holders Liverpool will travel to Brighton, if Jurgen Klopp’s men can get through a replay with Wolves.

Meanwhile, non-league outfit Boreham Wood will host Leeds United, if both clubs can win replays against Accrington Stanley and Cardiff City respectively.

Chesterfield will travel to Bristol City or Swansea if they can beat West Bromwich Albion in their replay, while Wrexham will host Championship side Sheffield United.

FA Cup fourth round draw in full:

Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Blackpool

Wrexham v Sheffield United

Ipswich Town v Burnley

Manchester United v Reading

Luton or Wigan Athletic v Grimsby Town

Derby County v West Ham United

Stoke City v Aston Villa or Stevenage

Blackburn Rovers v Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City

Walsall v Leicester City

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town

Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford United or Arsenal

Bristol City or Swansea City v Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham v Sunderland

Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley v Cardiff City or Leeds United

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Andy Lyons, FA Cup, gavin bazunu, Shamrock Rovers