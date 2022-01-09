Close sidebar

FA Cup fourth round draw in full: Liverpool handed Championship opposition, Man United or Villa to face Middlesbrough

by James Fenton

FA Cup fourth round draw.

The FA Cup fourth round draw has been made and it has given holders Leicester City a trip to either Nottingham Forest or Arsenal.

The Foxes’ East Midlands rivals go up against the Gunners on Sunday evening in the penultimate clash of this season’s FA Cup third round, while the winner of Monday night’s game between Manchester United and Aston Villa will host Middlesbrough in round four.

Chelsea to host Plymouth.

Last year’s runners-up Chelsea will face League One outfit Plymouth Argyle after Thomas Tuchel’s side made light work of non-league Chesterfield on Saturday by beating them 5-1.

Elsewhere, Premier League champions Manchester City will host Fulham, while Tottenham Hotspur face an all-Premier League meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool will host Cardiff City at Anfield while Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, have been rewarded with a potentially money-spinning tie at home to West Ham United.

Cambridge United, the conquerers of Newcastle on Saturday, have been given a less glamorous tie at home to Luton Town this time around.

The FA Cup fourth round will take place across the last weekend of January and the draw in full can be found below.

  • Wolves v Norwich
  • Manchester City v Fulham
  • Nottingham Forest or Arsenal v Leicester
  • Stoke v Wigan
  • Liverpool v Cardiff
  • Tottenham v Brighton
  • Manchester United or Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
  • Kidderminster v West Ham
  • Everton v Brentford
  • Chelsea v Plymouth
  • Southampton v Coventry
  • Cambridge v Luton
  • Peterborough v QPR
  • Huddersfield v Barnsley
  • Bournemouth v Boreham Wood
  • Crystal Palace v Hartlepool

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: , , , , , ,

Related posts

The admirable reason that Arsenal are wearing an all-white kit against Nottingham Forest

Cork’s Anthony O’Connor opens scoring as lowly Morecambe almost stun Antonio Conte’s Spurs

John Giles disagrees with Roy Keane over take on Man United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer