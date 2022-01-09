FA Cup fourth round draw in full: Liverpool handed Championship opposition, Man United or Villa to face Middlesbrough

FA Cup fourth round draw.

The FA Cup fourth round draw has been made and it has given holders Leicester City a trip to either Nottingham Forest or Arsenal.

The Foxes’ East Midlands rivals go up against the Gunners on Sunday evening in the penultimate clash of this season’s FA Cup third round, while the winner of Monday night’s game between Manchester United and Aston Villa will host Middlesbrough in round four.

Chelsea to host Plymouth.

Last year’s runners-up Chelsea will face League One outfit Plymouth Argyle after Thomas Tuchel’s side made light work of non-league Chesterfield on Saturday by beating them 5-1.

Elsewhere, Premier League champions Manchester City will host Fulham, while Tottenham Hotspur face an all-Premier League meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool will host Cardiff City at Anfield while Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, have been rewarded with a potentially money-spinning tie at home to West Ham United.

Cambridge United, the conquerers of Newcastle on Saturday, have been given a less glamorous tie at home to Luton Town this time around.

The FA Cup fourth round will take place across the last weekend of January and the draw in full can be found below.

Wolves v Norwich

Manchester City v Fulham

Nottingham Forest or Arsenal v Leicester

Stoke v Wigan

Liverpool v Cardiff

Tottenham v Brighton

Manchester United or Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Kidderminster v West Ham

Everton v Brentford

Chelsea v Plymouth

Southampton v Coventry

Cambridge v Luton

Peterborough v QPR

Huddersfield v Barnsley

Bournemouth v Boreham Wood

Crystal Palace v Hartlepool

