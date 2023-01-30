FA Cup fIfth round draw in full: Wrexham to host Premier League giants if they get past replay

FA Cup fifth round draw.

The FA Cup fifth round draw has been made and it has pitted Wrexham or Sheffield United at home against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Dragons and the Blades played out a thrilling 3-3 draw on Sunday, and now Wrexham’s Hollywood owners can dream of a home tie against Antonio Conte’s Spurs side, if they come through their replay.

Man United at home.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have been drawn at home to either Derby County or West Ham United, depending on who wins the final fourth round tie on Monday night.

Manchester City will travel to Championship side Bristol City, while Brighton’s reward for knocking out the holders Liverpool is a trip to Stoke City.

Southampton will play at home to either Luton Town or Grimsby Town, while Leicester will host the winners of the replay between Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City.

Fulham or Sunderland will host Leeds United, while Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town will travel to either Ipswich Town or Burnley.

Fifth round ties will played during the midweek of Wednesday March 1st, with a full list of times and dates to be confirmed in due course.

Here is your #EmiratesFACup fifth round draw 👇 Which tie are you most looking forward to? — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 30, 2023

FA Cup fifth round draw in full:

Southampton v Luton Town or Grimsby Town

Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United

Bristol City v Manchester City

Manchester United v Derby County or West Ham United

Ipswich Town or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: FA Cup, Manchester United, tottenham hotspur