FA Cup fifth round draw: Day, time, TV channel and ball numbers

FA Cup fifth round draw: TV details.

The FA Cup fifth round draw takes place just before the fourth round action concludes, and here’s how you can watch it unfold on TV.

At the time of writing ahead of the 16 fourth ties, there are 11 Premier League sides still in the competition who are dreaming of FA Cup glory at Wembley in June.

As well as that, 21 Football League and non-league teams will look to upset the odds, just as Millwall and Cardiff City did by reaching the final during the 2000s.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the FA Cup fifth round draw on TV.

When does the FA Cup fifth round draw take place?

The FA Cup fifth round draw will take place during the broadcast of The One Show on BBC 1 on Monday January 30th.

What time will it take place?

The One Show will begin at 7pm, so viewers can expect the draw to take place soon afterwards. It will be wrapped up before the final fourth round tie between Derby County and West Ham United kicks off at 7.45pm.

The draw will also be available to watch on the Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook pages.

Who is left in the competition?

Of the the Premier League’s so-called “big six,” only Chelsea won’t be involved in the fourth round, after they lost their third round tie to Manchester City.

Either Man City or Arsenal will also bid farewell to the FA Cup this weekend (barring a replay), as they have been drawn to face each other in the fourth round at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United will be expected to progress at home to Reading, while holders Liverpool face a tricky tie away at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Of course, there are always shocks and you’ll be able to follow all of the updates on Pundit Arena throughout the weekend.

Here's the complete TV schedule for the #EmiratesFACup fourth round proper 📺 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 20, 2023

What are the ball numbers for the fifth round draw?

Ahead of the fourth round ties and any potential replays, these are the ball numbers to look out for ahead of the fifth round draw.

1 Preston North End or Tottenham Hotspur

2 Southampton or Blackpool

3 Wrexham or Sheffield United

4 Ipswich Town or Burnley

5 Manchester United or Reading

6 Luton Town or Grimsby Town

7 Derby County or West Ham United

8 Stoke City or Stevenage

9 Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

10 Walsall or Leicester City

11 Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town

12 Manchester City or Arsenal

13 Bristol City or West Bromwich Albion

14 Brighton & Hove Albion or Liverpool

15 Fulham or Sunderland

16 Accrington Stanley or Leeds United

(header pic: Emirates FA Cup)

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, FA Cup, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United