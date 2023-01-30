FA Cup fifth round draw: Day, time, TV channel and ball numbers

FA Cup fifth round draw: TV details.

The FA Cup fifth round draw takes place just before the fourth round action concludes on Monday night, and here’s how you can watch it unfold on TV.

At the time of writing, there are nine Premier League sides still in the competition who are dreaming of FA Cup glory at Wembley in June.

Holders Liverpool will not be one of them, after they fell to an injury-time winner at the hands of Brighton on Sunday.

Wrexham earn replay.

There will be a touch of Hollywood glamour in the draw, after the Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham earned a replay, after a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Championship high-flyers Sheffield United on Sunday.

Wrexham are the only non-league side left in the competition, and a draw against one of the Premier League’s big boys will provide plenty of motivation to get over the line in their return at Bramall Lane.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the FA Cup fifth round draw on TV.

When does the FA Cup fifth round draw take place?

The FA Cup fifth round draw will take place during the broadcast of The One Show on BBC 1 on Monday January 30th.

What time will it take place?

The One Show will begin at 7pm, so viewers can expect the draw to take place soon afterwards. It will be wrapped up before the final fourth round tie between Derby County and West Ham United kicks off at 7.45pm.

The draw will also be available to watch on the Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook pages.

Who is left in the competition?

Of the the Premier League’s so-called “big six,” only Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are left in the FA Cup.

Arsenal lost to Man City in their fourth round tie on Friday night, just as Chelsea did in the third round, before Brighton knocked out Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester United secured their passage to the fifth round by beating Reading 3-1, and are joined in the hat by Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United.

Fulham face a replay against Sunderland, while West Ham’s fourth round tie against Derby takes place on Monday night.

The 2022-23 #EmiratesFACup fifth round draw 🗳

🕣 7:00 pm GMT

📺 Live on @BBCTheOneShow Click the link below for all the details ahead of tonight's #EmiratesFACup fifth round draw 👇 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 30, 2023

What are the ball numbers for the fifth round draw?

These are the ball numbers to look out for ahead of the fifth round draw.

1 Tottenham Hotspur

2 Southampton

3 Wrexham or Sheffield United

4 Ipswich Town or Burnley

5 Manchester United

6 Luton Town or Grimsby Town

7 Derby County or West Ham United

8 Stoke City

9 Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

10 Leicester City

11 Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town

12 Manchester City

13 Bristol City

14 Brighton & Hove Albion

15 Fulham or Sunderland

16 Leeds United

