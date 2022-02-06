FA Cup fifth round draw in full: Pep Guardiola to face son of familiar foe, Liverpool to host Premier League opposition

FA Cup fifth round draw.

The FA Cup fifth round draw has been made and it has pitted Manchester City against EFL Championship outfit Peterborough United.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be greeted by Darren Ferguson, son of legendary Manchester United boss Alex, who is in the middle of his third spell as manager of The Posh.

Ferguson v Pep in FA Cup.

While Ferguson senior had retired by the time Guardiola rocked up on the other side of Manchester in 2016, the pair did come up against each other in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals, with the Catalan’s superb Barcelona side victorious on both occasions.

Peterborough knocking the Premier League champions out of the FA Cup may not make up for those defeats, but it’s likely that the 13-time Premier League-winning manager will take some sort of satisfaction from seeing his son shock his old adversary.

Manchester City will be visiting the Weston Homes Stadium in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round! Thoughts on the draw, Posh fans? 👀#pufc pic.twitter.com/zIo9COizBk — Peterborough United (@theposh) February 6, 2022

Liverpool to host Norwich.

Elsewhere, Liverpool were handed a home tie against Premier League strugglers Norwich City, while Chelsea will make the short trip to face Luton Town of the Championship.

Holders Leicester City will host Huddersfield Town if the Foxes can get past Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon, while Frank Lampard’s Everton will play host to Bournemouth, led by his former Chelsea teammate Scott Parker, or non-league outfit Boreham Wood.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte will take his side on a long trip to face Middlesbrough and there will be an all-Premier League encounter when Southampton host West Ham United.

Ties will be played during the week commencing Monday 28th February and the draw in full can be seen below:

Luton Town v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

Peterborough United v Manchester City

Liverpool v Norwich City

Southampton v West Ham United

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest or Leicester City v Huddersfield Town

Everton v AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

