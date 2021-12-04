Ex-Ireland international says there is “no logic” in dropping Cristiano Ronaldo

Tony Cascarino on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tony Cascarino has said that there is “no logic” in Manchester United leaving Cristiano Ronaldo out of their starting XI.

Ronaldo was benched by Michael Carrick against Chelsea last Sunday, as the caretaker manager shuffled his pack for what proved to be his penultimate match in charge of the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo benched last week.

While the prolific forward was brought on in the 64th minute, he had little impact in the 1-1 draw against the Blues, before marking his return to the starting line-up with two goals in a 3-2 win over Arsenal on Thursday night.

Sunday was the second time that Ronaldo was named on the bench for United this season, with the previous occasion being against Everton in October, a game which also finished 1-1.

Cascarino feels that despite the Portugal captain’s advancing years, it’s never a good idea to leave him out.

Tony Cascarino: “Ronaldo is a machine.”

“There’s not any part in my head that thinks that anybody would even conceive that Ronaldo is not incredibly important to them this season,” the former Republic of Ireland international said on talkSPORT.

“I think that’s already evident. For people to go ‘well he’s 36, manage him,’ well yes, within reason. You can’t be leaving Ronaldo out.

“This isn’t a normal guy. This is a machine, physically. He’s unbelievable and he’s way under his years in his physical condition.

“So you’re going to have to use him for the here and now. The present is really important in football.

“Everyone wants to talk about stability and long-term solutions but think about the present. That affects the long-term.

“United might not make the top four without him. They might make it with him because he’s capable of delivering for them to be a top four team. Without him, they have got no chance of making the top four.”

Cristiano Ronaldo signing hasn’t helped title bid.

While Man United fans expected a title challenge this season, it hasn’t exactly worked out that way.

A miserable run of form over the autumn saw manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lose his job and while this was happening, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool continued to rack up wins.

The trio now appear to be out of sight for United but Thursday’s win over Arsenal has gotten them back into contention for Champions League qualification, as they’re now just three points behind West Ham United in fourth place.

Ralf Rangnick is the man charged with steering the ship for the remainder of the season and his first match comes on Sunday when his new side host Crystal Palace.

