Former Everton star tells club to sack Frank Lampard and re-hire Sam Allardyce

Victor Anichebe calls for Frank Lampard sacking.

Former Everton forward Victor Anichebe has called on the club to fire Frank Lampard and re-hire Sam Allardyce in a bid to stave off relegation.

After a 3-2 defeat to Burnley on Wednesday night, the Toffees are staring down the barrel of a first relegation in 71 years, and it’s fair to say that this wasn’t part of the plan when Lampard was hired as manager at the end of January.

The former Chelsea boss now has a record of seven defeats and just two wins in the Premier League since taking over, and his team sit just one point above the relegation zone with a daunting-looking series of fixtures to come.

Matches against Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Leicester City (twice) are all on the horizon for the Merseyside outfit and Anichebe has called for a change before it’s too late.

Victor Anichebe on Frank Lampard.

‘Too late… should’ve brought him on 10 mins ago it was obvious,’ the former Nigeria forward posted on Instagram Stories, in reference to the Solomon Rondon on Wednesday.

‘DCL (Dominic Calvert-Lewin) has been poor. The players aren’t good enough but neither is Frank. As much as I love him as a player and he looks a top guy. Everton will 100 per cent go down if a change isn’t made.’

Anichebe came through the Everton academy before lining out for the first team from 2006 until 2013 and while his time at the club preceded Allardyce’s spell in charge, he feels that the manager is just the kind of man who can rescue the club.

‘I said it weeks ago… y’all laughed. Some said rather go down with dignity. Okkkkk,’ Anichebe later posted along with a picture of Allardyce.

Should Sam Allardyce return?

While a return of the man who managed Everton during the 2017/18 probably wouldn’t be popular in normal circumstances, given the desperate situation that they find themselves in, maybe Anichebe has a point.

Allardyce has a record of coming in and rescuing teams from relegation, having done so previously at Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

His most recent role though, in charge of West Bromwich Albion, proved to be one job too far as the Baggies were demoted to the Championship at the end of the 2020/21 season.

In reality, Lampard will remain in charge, unless the situation continues to deteriorate fast and he’ll be hoping that his side bounce back at home to Man United on Saturday.

That game will kick off at 12.30pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, frank lampard, sam allardyce, victor anichebe