Rafael Benitez wasn’t the first choice for many Everton supporters.

Everton have confirmed that Rafael Benitez has signed a three-year deal to become their new manager. The Spaniard will take over from Carlo Ancelotti who left for Real Madrid earlier this month.

Rafael Benitez will become the first man to manage both Liverpool and Everton, having spent six years in the Anfield dugout between 2004 and 2010. While there, he led The Reds to the Champions League title in 2005, followed by an FA Cup win a year later.

He also came close to ending the club’s long wait for a Premier League title, finishing four points behind Manchester United in 2008/2009.

Some Everton supporters are unhappy about Rafa Benitez appointment.

Speculation around Benitez’s appointment at Everton has caused dismay among many Toffees fans in recent weeks. Many supporters aren’t happy with a former Liverpool manager taking the Goodison Park hotseat and some have made their feelings known by leaving a “threatening banner” near the home Benitez shares with his wife and two daughters in The Wirral.

On his appointment, Benitez said: “I am delighted to be joining Everton. Throughout this process, I have been greatly impressed by the ambition shown by the senior representatives at the club and their desire to bring success to this historic club. I believe this is a club that is going places. I’m determined to play a big part in helping this great club achieve its ambitions.

Club owner Farhad Moshiri added: “We are appointing Rafa because we believe he will bring success to our club and to Evertonians. To put it simply: we need to be competing at the top end of the league and to be winning trophies. Rafa is a proven winner with huge experience in coaching internationally and we have secured the best man to achieve that for us.”

Everton finished 10th in the Premier League last season and recorded their first victory at Anfield in 22 years when they beat Liverpool 2-0 back in February.

We can confirm Rafael Benitez has been appointed as our new manager. — Everton (@Everton) June 30, 2021

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, Premier League, rafael benitez