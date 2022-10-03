The reason behind the unusual Everton v Man United kick-off time this week

Everton v Manchester United kick-off time.

Everton and Man United face off this coming Sunday, and fans should note the unusual kick-off time for the Premier League meeting.

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport and will get underway at 7pm, a kick-off time that will be seen as unusual for a Sunday game in England.

Reason for unusual kick-off time.

BT usually have rights to the 12.30pm Premier League kick-off on Saturday but after they were given Everton v Man United clash this week, the decision was made to move it to Sunday evening instead.

The reason is that United will be in Cyprus on Thursday to face Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League, and the later Premier League kick-off gives Erik ten Hag’s side more time to prepare for the clash with the Toffees.

It’s all part of a deal that has come into force this season, in which clubs participating in Europe on Wednesday or Thursday won’t have to play in the 12.30pm Premier League slot on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp.

This is an issue that was regularly raised in the past, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp famously irked by being forced to play in the slot on more than one occasion in the past.

“I don’t know how often I have to say it – you picked the 12.30 pm kick-off,” said Klopp in a tense exchange with BT’s Des Kelly, back in 2020.

“You. Not you personally. I’m not having a go at the broadcaster, I’m just saying how it is. It is really dangerous for the players.

“I only go for the broadcasters when we have to play Wednesday and 12.30 pm on a Saturday. Only seven managers have a similar problem and they all agree.”

A fascinating interview between Jurgen Klopp and @TheDesKelly discussing Liverpool's draw with Brighton, the Reds' injuries and fixture schedule. pic.twitter.com/s0BhahlUsP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2020

Everton v Man United.

A late kick-off on a Sunday evening is a common feature in many leagues across Europe and is sure to be welcomed by Ten Hag as he prepares his players to come up against Frank Lampard’s in-form side.

Everton are now unbeaten in six Premier League games and will be aiming to inflict further pain on the Red Devils after their Manchester derby humiliation on Sunday.

Before that, United will be hoping for a routine victory in Cyprus on Thursday, in order to help restore some of their lost pride.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erik ten Hag, everton, frank lampard, Manchester United